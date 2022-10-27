McDonald’s 'Adult Happy Meal' Toys Are Selling On eBay For More Than The Price Of A House
Mc'scuse me?
On October 3, McDonald's launched an "adult Happy Meal" in collaboration with clothing company Cactus Plant Flea Market and it's safe to say it has been a solid success. The meal, which costs US$11.99, comes with a variety of four-eyed toys that have been all the rage, so much so that they're selling on eBay for thousands of dollars… seriously.
While the meal is not available in the Great White North, Canadians wanting in on the action can get their hands on the "adult Happy Meal" toys — but it'll cost ya. How much exactly? Try more than the price of some homes here in Quebec. Mhm! You totally read that right.
The limited-edition toys, which include the Hamburglar, Birdie, Grimace and an all-new toy, Cactus Buddy, have sold out and it took absolutely no time before they started popping up on resell websites.
Although there are some eBay sellers offering the figurines at a reasonable price, many others are trying to make a quick buck off of the nostalgic toys. In fact, one eBay seller listed the unopened "rare" and "vintage" Cactus Buddy, Birdie and Hamburglar toys for over US$300,000. Yes, that many zeroes. Oh, and it doesn't include shipping.
"WILL SELL FAST," the seller (passionately) wrote.
Another seller listed three unopened toys for US$10,000. A real deal when compared to the highest price point, that's for sure!
Luckily, not everyone is hiking up those prices. An eBay seller listed all three toys for US$36 + shipping — this way you won't actually need to remortgage your home to snag the special edition toys.
