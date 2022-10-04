McDonald's Coast-to-Coast Monopoly Game Is Back & If You're Lucky, Here's What You Could Win
Some prizes are edible, many are not.
As of Tuesday, October 4, the McDonald's Coast to Coast Monopoly game is back on across Canada, offering a range of prizes from free cheeseburgers to an entire car. You can participate by buying food and drink at a participating McDonald's or mailing in a request for one game piece.
Each game piece has two stamps, which you can either redeem for instant-win prizes (smaller, often food) or collect in the hopes of winning a collect-to-win prize, which is harder to earn but much more valuable than a medium fry. At the beginning of the game, with all prizes up for grabs, the approximate odds of winning are one in five — although this includes the odds of winning food, which is much more likely than snagging one of seven 2023 Chevy Bolts.
This year, each game piece is named after a Canadian landmark like Niagara Falls, Signal Hill and the Bay of Fundy. Collecting a full set of matching coloured Canadiana properties can land you prizes like a $2,000 gift card to the Bay or $25,000 in cash. Other high-value prizes include a PC gaming bundle with headphones, an LED keyboard, a monitor and a PC (naturally) all from HyperX.
The game will run until November 7, with the deadline to claim your prizes on November 30. You can keep up with which prizes have been claimed on the Coast to Coast game website. Keep in mind you're only eligible if you're older than 13 and a resident of Canada.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.