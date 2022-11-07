Search on MTL Blog

McDonald's Is Offering FREE Coffee Across Canada Today — Here's How To Claim Yours

You can get a medium iced or hot.🥤

McDonald's Canada logo.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

For one day only, McDonald's Canada customers can claim a free medium hot or iced coffee through the fast-food chain's app.

McDonald's shared the promotion with newsletter subscribers Monday morning, conveniently on the same day that Tim Hortons unveiled its new "Scan & Pay" option. Are Canada's largest takeout coffee purveyors competing for headlines?

Promotional poster for a McDonald's Canada free coffee offer on Monday, November 7, 2022.Promotional poster for a McDonald's Canada free coffee offer on Monday, November 7, 2022.McDonald's Canada

To claim a coffee, McDonald's patrons need to download the app and sign up for MyMcDonald's Rewards. The free coffee offer should then show up under "Rewards & Offers." It's only redeemable on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The fine print states that the offer is "not valid with flavoured beverages," nor can it be combined with other offers.

