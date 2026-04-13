Grab your umbrella: Montreal is in for a gloomy, soggy week of rainy weather
At least it'll be warm.
It's finally warm enough to enjoy being outside again!
But if you were hoping spring would finally allow you to ride your bike or sit on a terrasse, Montreal's weekly forecast is here to disappoint you.
Montreal is in for a prolonged stretch of wet weather starting today, with rain expected to fall heavily and repeatedly through most of the next seven days. The Weather Network's detailed forecast shows 90% chances of rain this Monday afternoon — with 10 to 15 mm expected — followed almost immediately by another round of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon carrying the same probability and accumulation.
MétéoMédia warned Sunday that a stubborn low-pressure system pushing up from the United States would bring sustained precipitation to much of Quebec through at least Tuesday, with up to 50 mm of rain possible in some areas — particularly in the Outaouais, Laurentides, Lanaudière, and around Quebec City.
For Montreal and the broader St. Lawrence Valley, forecasters noted gusts of 50 to 60 km/h on Monday, with isolated gusts up to 70 km/h. Thunder was also in the forecast for Sunday evening and again Tuesday.
Wednesday and Thursday don't offer much relief. Showers are expected to continue both days, with highs of 15°C and temperatures barely budging, and Thursday seeing 80% precipitation chances through the morning, afternoon, and evening — each period bringing around 5 mm of rain.
Friday afternoon is the first real break in the gloom, with mainly sunny skies and a high of 19°C. Saturday looks even better, climbing to 22°C under mostly sunny conditions — a genuine taste of spring.
Don't get too comfortable, though. Rain returns Sunday, with an 80% chance of showers in the afternoon and again in the evening, when 5 to 10 mm is in the forecast. Overnight Sunday into Monday, the temperature drops to 2°C with a risk of mixed precipitation.
So yes — keep the umbrella handy. This week, you're going to need it more than once.