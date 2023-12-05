Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
The name you want to be displayed publicly in comments. Your username will be unique profile link.
comments
Summary
christmas bar montreal

Montreal's Christmas Bar Is Back — Here's All Yule Need To Know

It's Claus for celebration! 🎅

​Someone in an elf outfit sips a cocktail from a Santa dinosaur cup. Right: A bartender in a Grinch shirt shaves chocolate onto a small green cocktail.

Someone in an elf outfit sips a cocktail from a Santa dinosaur cup. Right: A bartender in a Grinch shirt shaves chocolate onto a small green cocktail.

@follyartsmedias, @miraclemontreal | Instagram

Montreal's festive bar scene is getting a holly jolly shake-up with the return of "Miracle." Through December 26, the seasonal cocktail sensation serves a merry mix of yuletide spirits and kitschy decor at 132 Bar Vintage. The atmosphere is cheesy and charming, making it an irresistible stop for both the Christmas-obsessed and the bah-humbug brigade.

The cocktail menu spans a dozen creatively crafted drinks that taste like Christmas in a glass. From the "Christmapolitan," a festive take on the classic Cosmo with vodka, elderflower, and spiced cranberry, to the "Snowball Old-Fashioned," where rye whiskey meets gingerbread, each drink is a merry masterpiece.

For those with a taste for the tropical, the "Carol Barrel" mixes Irish whiskey with banana liqueur and Jamaican rum, while the "Koala Cooler" offers a down-under Christmas with apple Jack and eucalyptus bitters. The "Marshmallows & Unicorns" blends gin with vanilla and cherry liqueurs, cardamon, and a marshmallow topping.

The "Christmas Cricket" and "Elfing Around #2" add a dash of international flair, featuring ingredients like blanco tequila and cognac. The "Yippee Ki Yay Mother F..." and "Jingle Balls Nog" are as bold in flavour as they are in name, with a mix of rums and cognac, almond milk, and festive spices.

Warmer options include the Hot Buttered Rum, served with aged Jamaican rum and spiced butter. And for a quick festive boost, the Nice Shot and Naughty Shot are sure to do the trick.

The "Nice Shot" is a heartwarming concoction of rye whiskey with the sweet and spicy notes of gingerbread. Meanwhile, the "Naughty Shot" is a more daring option. It features tequila with a spirited kick, infused with habanero heat, tangy ginger, and fruity hibiscus.

Miracle operates without reservations, so you can just stop by daily from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. That leaves plenty of time to experience its festive atmosphere and unique cocktails.

The Christmas pop-up bar offers a range of quirky and fun glasses and mugs for sale, from the Unicorn Mug to the Santa Pants Mug, which means you can also take some "holiday cheers" home.

Miracle serves as a merry oasis, offering a joyous escape from the winter chill. It might just be the perfect place to make your spirits bright this season.

Miracle Montreal

When: Until December 26, 2023

Where: 132, rue Fleury Ouest

More at miraclepopup.com

From Your Site Articles
Please or to comment. It's free.

Montreal Is Getting A Halloween Pop-Up Bar With Spooky Drinks & Gothic Decor

16 Dazzling Things To Do In Montreal This December To Light Up Your Winter

This Montreal Christmas Village Has Sparkling Deco, Live DJs & Trees For Sale

11 Montreal Christmas Markets To Add Some Sparkle To Your Holidays

18 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal In January

Get the best of Montreal right in your inbox, daily. .

Loading...