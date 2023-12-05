Montreal's Christmas Bar Is Back — Here's All Yule Need To Know
It's Claus for celebration! 🎅
Montreal's festive bar scene is getting a holly jolly shake-up with the return of "Miracle." Through December 26, the seasonal cocktail sensation serves a merry mix of yuletide spirits and kitschy decor at 132 Bar Vintage. The atmosphere is cheesy and charming, making it an irresistible stop for both the Christmas-obsessed and the bah-humbug brigade.
The cocktail menu spans a dozen creatively crafted drinks that taste like Christmas in a glass. From the "Christmapolitan," a festive take on the classic Cosmo with vodka, elderflower, and spiced cranberry, to the "Snowball Old-Fashioned," where rye whiskey meets gingerbread, each drink is a merry masterpiece.
For those with a taste for the tropical, the "Carol Barrel" mixes Irish whiskey with banana liqueur and Jamaican rum, while the "Koala Cooler" offers a down-under Christmas with apple Jack and eucalyptus bitters. The "Marshmallows & Unicorns" blends gin with vanilla and cherry liqueurs, cardamon, and a marshmallow topping.
The "Christmas Cricket" and "Elfing Around #2" add a dash of international flair, featuring ingredients like blanco tequila and cognac. The "Yippee Ki Yay Mother F..." and "Jingle Balls Nog" are as bold in flavour as they are in name, with a mix of rums and cognac, almond milk, and festive spices.
Warmer options include the Hot Buttered Rum, served with aged Jamaican rum and spiced butter. And for a quick festive boost, the Nice Shot and Naughty Shot are sure to do the trick.
The "Nice Shot" is a heartwarming concoction of rye whiskey with the sweet and spicy notes of gingerbread. Meanwhile, the "Naughty Shot" is a more daring option. It features tequila with a spirited kick, infused with habanero heat, tangy ginger, and fruity hibiscus.
Miracle operates without reservations, so you can just stop by daily from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. That leaves plenty of time to experience its festive atmosphere and unique cocktails.
The Christmas pop-up bar offers a range of quirky and fun glasses and mugs for sale, from the Unicorn Mug to the Santa Pants Mug, which means you can also take some "holiday cheers" home.
Miracle serves as a merry oasis, offering a joyous escape from the winter chill. It might just be the perfect place to make your spirits bright this season.
Miracle Montreal
When: Until December 26, 2023
Where: 132, rue Fleury Ouest