Montreal Employees Rank Among The Least Loyal In Canada & Here’s How We Compare To The Rest
Montrealers love a good job-hop.
While Montrealers know a thing or two about staying loyal to our poutine and smoked meat sandwiches, the same cannot be said for the 9 to 5 grind — or whatever the work hours. A recent study paints a pretty candid picture: nationwide, Montreal employees ranked among the least loyal to the companies that hire them.
In a new study, Resume.io, an online resume and CV letter creator, analyzed Canada's LinkedIn data to measure which Canadian cities are the most and the least loyal to their employers. Turns out, a lot of folks across the 514 don't want to work, at least not at one company for a significant length of time. And can we blame them?
Resume.io defined the category "job-hoppers" to describe Canadian employees who worked at a job for under one year before leaving, and "loyal" for those who have worked at a Canadian company for over ten years. Using LinkedIn data for "time in current company," they ranked the Canadian cities by the percentage of people in those categories.
Job-hopping can have a few advantages, including higher salaries and career advancement, so it's perhaps no surprise that leaving your company sooner than later has become more common — particularly among millennials and Gen Z, the study indicated.
When it comes to the Canadian city with the highest number of job-hoppers, Vancouver takes the number one spot. According to the data, 20.5% of employees left their company before the one-year mark.
Trailing closely behind is Montreal. Per Resume.io almost 18% of Montreal employees left their company after being there for under a year. It may be attributable to some other more boring factor, but it's nice to think Montrealers' career capriciousness has to do with our joie de vivre and laissez-faire attitude. (Resume.io doesn't offer any city-specific hypotheses.)
So, how does Montreal compare with the rest of Canada? Well, turns out Montreal is the only Quebec spot to have been ranked among the least loyal employees.
Ottawa was next up on the ranking, landing third with just over 17% of employees ditching their company less than 365 days after starting. Calgary (slightly under 17%) and London (a bit under 16%) rounded off the top five.
Kitchener, Windsor and Toronto followed suit with numbers close to those of London, ON, making it clear that many Ontario employees aren't into the concept of staying at the same company for too long. Neither are employees from Halifax (a bit under 15%) and Kelowna (a bit over 14%).
Although Ottawa ranked near the top on the job-hopper side, the city also claimed the top spot for loyalty, with a bit over 27% of LinkedIn users there sticking around for 10+ years.
Employers hoping to come across workers who will remain loyal for longer than a year, or in this case, 10+ years, should look to cities such as the Ottawa suburb of Kanata, or Regina or Edmonton, which are also home to some of the most loyal employees in Canada, according to Resume.io.