Canada's Happiest Workplaces In 2023 Were Ranked & These Top Companies Made The Cut
Petro-Canada is leading the pack.
The top Canadian companies with the best work well-being were ranked and Petro-Canada managed to top the list. Indeed announced its winners of the Best Work Awards 2023, which highlights employers in Canada with a heavy focus on opportunity, transparency, and wellbeing for its employees.
According to Indeed's fourth annual work well-being report, which was conducted by Forrester Research, 94% of Canadians believe finding a company that cares about how you feel is most important. However, only 26% believe that they are "thriving" at work. It also found that 36% of Canadians do not believe they are being paid fairly for their work.
When it came to narrowing down the top 10 Canadian companies with the happiest employees, data was gathered from anonymous feedback from employees who shared a company review on Indeed between 2 July 2022 and 1 July 2023. As part of submitting a company review, employees were then asked to rate four key indicators related to work well-being including happiness, purpose, satisfaction and stress.
In order to receive a work well-being score out of 100, eligible Canadian companies must have at least 150 unique work well-being ratings across each of the four key indicators from Canada-based employees and at least 1,000 employees by the end of the eligibility time frame.
"Finding the right job today remains challenging. But what we know is that people want to work for an employer that puts them first. Indeed’s Better Work Awards winners stand out from the rest for truly prioritizing work well-being,” said Priscilla Koranteng, Indeed’s Chief People Officer.
So, which companies managed to make up the top 10 in the Best Work Awards 2023?
Petro-Canada landed first, with an overall work well-being score of 74. The gas company, which is owned by Suncor, has a network of more than 1,800 retail and wholesale locations across Canada.
TJX Canada, the company behind Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls, landed second with a work well-being score of 73. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar, which originated in North Vancouver, also received a work well-being score of 73. "They hire the best, empower them with expertise, and let them be themselves. Most of all, they give employees opportunities to grow both professionally and personally," Indeed said.
DHL Group landed fourth, with an overall work well-being score of 72. And rounding off the top five is none other than the world's largest home improvement retailer, The Home Depot Canada, which received a work well-being score of 72.
Wondering which other Canadian companies ranked among the best for work well-being? Here is Indeed's complete top 10:
- Petro-Canada — 74
- TJX Canada — 73
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar — 73
- DHL Group — 72
- Home Depot Canada — 72
- Canada Post — 72
- Bath & Body Works — 71
- Subway — 71
- Air Canada — 71
- Purolator — 71