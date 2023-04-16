20 Montreal Companies Were Named Among The Best Workplaces In Canada In 2023
Tech companies dominated the ranking!
Great Place To Work dropped its 2023 Best Workplaces in Canada and a slew of Montreal companies were recognized for offering an outstanding employee experience.
The winners were announced on April 13, 2023, and were divided up by companies with under 50 employees, 50 to 99 employees, 100 to 999 employees and 1,000+ employees.
Great Place To Work, which refers to itself as the "global authority on workplace culture" used its proprietary For All Model and methodology in order to evaluate its pool of finalists. Companies who won must have been Great Place To Work certified and companies with 100 or more employees had to also complete a culture audit questionnaire.
Montreal Analytics, Perkuto, Symetris and Agence Dada all made the cut for companies with under 50 employees, while Amilia, Substance, and IN-RGY are among a few that appeared in the winner's list for companies with 50 to 99 employees.
Three Montreal companies (Explorance, Larochelle and Diff) won in the 100 to 999 employee category, while another three (CGI, Behaviour Interactive and Imperial Tobacco Canada) were all named winners in the 1,000+ employees group.
Wondering who else made the list? Here are the top five for each category:
Under 50 Employees
- Montreal Analytics — Montreal, Quebec
- iFathom Corp — Ottawa, Ontario
- Eclipsys Solutions Inc. — Kanata, Ontario
- Canybox Marketing — Oakville, Ontario
- iNTERFACEWARE Inc. ‚— Toronto, Ontario
50 to 99 Employees
- Opus Fund Services — Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Equip Group — Calgary, Alberta
- DrugBank — Edmonton, Alberta
- Coconut Software — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- WeightWatches Canada – Oakville, Ontario
100 to 999 Employees
- 7Shifts — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Axonify — Waterloo, Ontario
- Online Business Systems – Winnipeg, Manitoba
- AMS — Toronto, Ontario
- Fengate — Oakville, Ontario
Over 1,000 Employees
- Cisco — Toronto, Ontario
- Admiral Insurance — Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Salesforce — Toronto, Ontario
- Intuit Canada — Toronto, Ontario
- NVIDIA — Toronto
