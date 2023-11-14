Montrealers Who Adopt A Senior Dog Can Get A Year of Free Dog Treats
"Senior dogs deserve more love." ❤️🐾
In a tail-wagging twist on pet adoption, Montreal-based company Healthybud has unleashed an irresistible offer: a year's supply of free dog treats to anyone adopting a senior dog this month.
The heartwarming initiative aligns with November's "National Adopt A Senior Pet Month" and comes at a crucial time when inflation is leading to an unprecedented number of abandoned pets, pushing shelters in Canada to their limits.
Earlier this year, the Montreal SPCA reached its maximum capacity following a substantial surge in animal intake. Since the beginning of 2023, the organization has been grappling with a monthly average of 1,212 abandoned pets. The alarming increase can be attributed to a variety of factors, including the escalating cost of housing which makes securing pet-friendly accommodations more challenging, and the soaring expense of veterinary care.
Studies show that senior dogs are already 35% less likely to be adopted compared to younger dogs and puppies. By providing a year's worth of free treats, Healthybud says it hopes to raise awareness about the challenges facing animal shelters and encourage the adoption of often-overlooked, older canine companions.
"Senior dogs deserve more love. People write them off, but they’re typically calmer and already house-trained," said Dana Ben David, Healthybud’s co-founder and creative director.
"They require a lot less activity than younger pups… and their personalities are fully developed so what you see is usually what you get," she said.
To participate in the initiative, new pet parents are encouraged to email Healthybud at yourfriends@healthybud.co with their adoption proof of a pup aged seven years and over. In return, they will receive a monthly supply of free dog treats for a whole year.
Of course, the real treat is the lifetime of love and loyalty that an older dog brings to a home. Here's to finding beauty in the golden years and turning the overlooked into the cherished.