The Montreal SPCA Is Waiving Pet Adoption Fees For One Day This Month
You could find your new best friend. 🐶🐱
If you've been contemplating pet adoption, the Montreal SPCA is making it a bit easier this month. On October 9, the shelter will be waiving all adoption fees for the entire day.
Right now, the SPCA is housing over 100 cats, around 20 dogs, and a number of rabbits and other small animals — all awaiting their forever homes. The shelter hit maximum capacity after a significant influx of animals, with a monthly average intake of 1,212 abandoned pets since the start of 2023.
Factors contributing to the increase range from rising housing costs that make it harder to find pet-friendly homes, to escalating veterinary care costs.
The decision to eliminate fees for a day is a call to action for potential pet owners. The SPCA is hoping to not only find homes for its current residents but to also ensure there's available space for new rescues in need.
Despite waived fees, the usual rigorous adoption processes remain in place. The shelter's trained counsellors will be on hand to ensure that each animal is matched with a suitable family. The procedure aims to ensure the long-term well-being of the pets and their new owners.
All animals up for adoption are in good health. The SPCA makes sure each animal is spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for potential parasites before they're placed in a new home.
While the fees are dropped for the day, the shelter is still encouraging those who can to consider making a donation. The SPCA relies on donors, with contributions making up approximately 70% of its revenue. The funds go toward the continuous care and rescue operations of the shelter.
Beyond waived fees, October 9 offers a moment for you to lock eyes with an animal and realize today is the day your lives change together. Don't miss it.
Montreal SPCA No-Fee Adoption Day
When: Monday, October 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Montreal SPCA, 5215 Jean-Talon St. West, Montréal, Namur metro station
What to bring: Prospective adopters should bring ID and a carrier for all animals except dogs. Carriers are also available for purchase at the shelter store.