Montreal Is Under A Freezing Rain Warning Ahead Of Up To 5 mm Of Ice Accumulation
Stay safe out there!
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Montreal ahead of what it says could be two to five millimetres of ice accumulation.
The federal department is further warning of "slippery and hazardous" roads as a result, potentially leading to rush hour traffic jams. It advises postponing non-essential travel.
The hourly forecast shows rain continuing until 12 p.m. Wednesday. A nine-hour break from precipitation could follow before a mix of snow and ice pellets takes over through mid-morning Thursday, EnviroCan says.
The rest of the week isn't looking much better. The seven-day forecast shows snow through Thursday, clouds and potentially some additional snow Friday, and more clouds Saturday.
The sky might not clear up until Sunday, when Environment Canada forecasts a daytime high temperature of just -6 C.
The Weather Network was predicting snowfall totals of up to 15 centimetres in Montreal this week.
