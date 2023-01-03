The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Calling For Up To 15 cm Of Snow Over The Next 2 Days
Get ready for potential freezing rain and ice pellets, too! 🥶
Montreal weather this time of year can't seem to make up its mind. Despite a Quebec January forecast calling for an "extremely warm" start, it seems as if winter is making a full-on comeback with additional snowfall expected across the metro area over the next two days.
According to The Weather Network, Montreal Island might be able to expect up to 15 centimetres of snow starting Wednesday, January 4. Anywhere between five to 10 centimetres of "scattered flurries" are expected as temps are set to reach a high of 1 C with a "feels like" of minus 3 C.
Another five centimetres of snow is expected on Thursday with wind gusts picking up to above 40 km/h and a "feels like" of minus 6 C. Conditions are set to remain relatively mild for the remainder of the week, with another estimated two centimetres of snowfall across Montreal between Friday and Saturday.
Although snow is no stranger to Montreal, some portions of southern Quebec may experience a "winter mess" involving freezing rain and ice pellets.
The Weather Network says this renewed batch of precipitation will start Wednesday evening and last well into Thursday morning.
While the majority of the snowfall could cease as of Thursday, Montreal can expect a cold takeover come this weekend.
According to Environment Canada, temps will dip down — even more — come Saturday and Sunday night with a low of minus 7 C and minus 8 C, respectively.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.