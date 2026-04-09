Major road closures are hitting Montreal this weekend and some will last until Monday
Construction season is here!
Winter seems to finally be done with Montreal. But its departure brings the return of another season: construction.
This weekend, multiple major road closures are coming to key routes in the city, and some will last straight through until Monday morning.
Quebec's Transport Ministry has announced disruptions affecting the Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels as well as the Highway 13 and 520 interchange from Friday, April 10, through Monday, April 13.
Here's what you need to know before you hit the road.
Ville-Marie and Viger Tunnels / Route 136
When: Friday, 11 PM to Monday, 5 AM
Route 136 westbound will be completely closed between Panet Street and the entrance from Lucien-L'Allier Street.
Detour: Traffic will be diverted onto Viger Avenue and Saint-Antoine Street West.
When: Friday, 11:30 PM to Monday, 5 AM
Route 136 eastbound will be completely closed between Exit 4 (Victoria Bridge, René-Lévesque Boulevard, de la Montagne Street) and the entrance from Atateken Street.
Detour: Traffic will be diverted onto Saint-Antoine Street.
Note: Access ramps will close 30 to 60 minutes before each complete Route 136 closure.
Highway 13 and 520 Interchange
When: Friday, 8 PM to Saturday, 1 AM
Highway 520 eastbound will be closed between Exit 4 (Highway 13 / Laval / Lachine / Montée de Liesse) and the entrance from Highway 13 northbound.
After this closure ends, one lane out of two will be removed on Highway 13 until April 17 at 10 PM. Congestion is possible during this period.
When: Saturday, 1 AM to Monday, 5 AM
Several routes in the interchange will be closed:
- The Highway 520 service road (Côte-de-Liesse Road) eastbound between the entrance to Highway 13 southbound and the ramp from Highway 13 northbound.
- The ramp from Highway 13 southbound to Highway 520 eastbound.
- The ramp from Highway 520 eastbound to Highway 13 northbound.
- 23rd Avenue northbound between Louis-A. Amos Street and Côte-de-Liesse Road eastbound.
These closures are required for reconstruction work on the Highway 520 overpass above Highway 13. The ministry is also planning a similar closure in the opposite direction, with dates to be confirmed.
Detours will be marked with temporary signage.
All closures could be postponed depending on weather conditions. You can check Quebec 511 for real-time road conditions and updates.