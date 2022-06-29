Montreal South Shore Construction Will Partially Close Highway 30 For 5 Days
Traffic delays are expected! 🚧
Construction on Highway 30 in the Grande Allée sector of Brossard will lead to a five-day partial closure.
A press release issued by the Ministry of Transport indicated that work will be done on Highway 30 between June 30 and July 4 — ultimately leading to lots of delays and traffic. The work will fully close some westbound sections and route traffic into single lanes in both directions.
The construction scheduled for this upcoming long weekend is intended to upgrade Highway 30's shoulder lane, which was originally put in place to help facilitate bus traffic when the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) becomes operational.
If you're planning on driving down to the South Shore for the weekend or have your sights set on a shopping day at Dix30, now might not be the best time to do so.
Map of highway closing.Ministry of Transport
The construction closure will take place east of Highway 30's junction with Highway 10, right by the Dix30 area.
"Congestion is expected on the highway: it is recommended to plan your travel accordingly," warns the Ministry of Transport.
Traffic is expected to flow in the opposite lane, as there will be one lane available in both directions. Any and all mandatory detours will be indicated by signs.
If you do have plans to travel via Highway 30 this weekend, the provincial government recommends that you keep yourself up to date on the current traffic jams on the Québec 511 website.
The Ministry of Transport stated that they will keep the public informed regarding the construction of Highway 30 and urges those who regularly use the highway between Boucherville and Brossard to subscribe to its online newsletter to be notified of any upcoming roadblocks.
