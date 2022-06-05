Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal construction

All The Montreal Highway Construction That Could Wreak Havoc On Your Summer Travel Plans

There's a longggggg list of construction this summer. 🚧

Senior Editor
Aerial view of Montreal showing construction on the Turcot Interchange in the 2010s.

Aerial view of Montreal showing construction on the Turcot Interchange in the 2010s.

Fotoimagemtl | Dreamstime

For drivers, summer 2022 will be marked by noise, dust, huffs, puffs, and likely more than a little screaming at no one in particular. Mobilité Montréal has released a long (long, long, long) list of Montreal highway construction projects that will affect traffic in the months ahead.

Believe it or not, the compilation below is only a partial list, including major projects on highways, bridges and thoroughfares on Montreal Island only. A complete list, including construction on the local street network and off-island highway stretches, as well as timelines, is available online.

But here are some of the construction projects to keep in mind.

  • Highway 13
    • Tunnel de Liesse (Dorval, Saint-Laurent):
      • detours, lane width reduction, lane number reduction, nighttime or weekend closures possible;
      • complete closure of the ramps in the Highway 13/Highway 520 interchange.
  • Highway 20
    • des Sources Interchange (Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Dorval, Pointe-Claire):
      • closure of the eastbound and westbound ramps from Highway 20 to boulevard des Sources;
    • 1re Avenue overpass (Lachine):
      • "partial or complete night closures in either direction;"
      • lane width reduction;
    • Saint-Pierre Interchange with route 138 (Lachine):
      • "long-term partial closures, at night or on weekends, of the ramps from route 138."
  • Highway 25
    • Tunnel Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine and the Souligny Interchange (Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve):
      • lane number reductions, nighttime and weekend closures, interchange ramp closures and detours.
  • Highway 40
    • Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge:
      • "maintenance work" will reduce the number of open lanes;
      • "partial night and weekend closures;"
    • between boulevard Morgan and avenue Lee (Baie d'Urfé):
      • repaving work forcing the closure of the eastbound section;
      • reduction of the number of open lanes;
    • between chemins de la Côte-de-Liesse (Saint-Laurent) and Canora (Saint-Laurent, Town of Mont-Royal):
      • "complete closure of the highway in either direction in the evening, at night or on weekends;"
    • boulevard des Galeries-d'Anjou overpass (Anjou):
      • "partial or complete evening, night or weekend closures;"
        • closure of ramps toward Highway 40 in the Anjou Interchange.
  • Highway 520
    • Highway 13 Interchange:
      • "long-term" ramp closures and obstructions to allow for overpass reconstruction.
  • Route 125 (boulevard Pie-IX)
    • complete closure of the intersection with rue Jean-Talon (Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension);
    • Pie-IX Bridge:
      • closure of three lanes (leaving one open in each direction)
      • "complete bridge closure for 10 weekends during the summer of 2022."
  • Honoré-Mercier Bridge
    • single-direction closures on "several weekends;"
    • lane number reduction.
  • Turcot Interchange
    • ramp closures on the weekends of June 30 and September 2;
    • closure of a section of route 136 eastbound on the weekends of June 30 and September 2.
  • Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels (route 136, Ville-Marie)
    • "partial or complete night and weekend closures."
