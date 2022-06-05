All The Montreal Highway Construction That Could Wreak Havoc On Your Summer Travel Plans
There's a longggggg list of construction this summer. 🚧
For drivers, summer 2022 will be marked by noise, dust, huffs, puffs, and likely more than a little screaming at no one in particular. Mobilité Montréal has released a long (long, long, long) list of Montreal highway construction projects that will affect traffic in the months ahead.
Believe it or not, the compilation below is only a partial list, including major projects on highways, bridges and thoroughfares on Montreal Island only. A complete list, including construction on the local street network and off-island highway stretches, as well as timelines, is available online.
But here are some of the construction projects to keep in mind.
- Highway 13
- Tunnel de Liesse (Dorval, Saint-Laurent):
- detours, lane width reduction, lane number reduction, nighttime or weekend closures possible;
- complete closure of the ramps in the Highway 13/Highway 520 interchange.
- Highway 20
- des Sources Interchange (Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Dorval, Pointe-Claire):
- closure of the eastbound and westbound ramps from Highway 20 to boulevard des Sources;
- 1re Avenue overpass (Lachine):
- "partial or complete night closures in either direction;"
- lane width reduction;
- Saint-Pierre Interchange with route 138 (Lachine):
- "long-term partial closures, at night or on weekends, of the ramps from route 138."
- Highway 25
- Tunnel Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine and the Souligny Interchange (Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve):
- lane number reductions, nighttime and weekend closures, interchange ramp closures and detours.
- Highway 40
- Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge:
- "maintenance work" will reduce the number of open lanes;
- "partial night and weekend closures;"
- between boulevard Morgan and avenue Lee (Baie d'Urfé):
- repaving work forcing the closure of the eastbound section;
- reduction of the number of open lanes;
- between chemins de la Côte-de-Liesse (Saint-Laurent) and Canora (Saint-Laurent, Town of Mont-Royal):
- "complete closure of the highway in either direction in the evening, at night or on weekends;"
- boulevard des Galeries-d'Anjou overpass (Anjou):
- "partial or complete evening, night or weekend closures;"
- closure of ramps toward Highway 40 in the Anjou Interchange.
- Highway 520
- Highway 13 Interchange:
- "long-term" ramp closures and obstructions to allow for overpass reconstruction.
- Route 125 (boulevard Pie-IX)
- complete closure of the intersection with rue Jean-Talon (Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension);
- Pie-IX Bridge:
- closure of three lanes (leaving one open in each direction)
- "complete bridge closure for 10 weekends during the summer of 2022."
- Honoré-Mercier Bridge
- single-direction closures on "several weekends;"
- lane number reduction.
- Turcot Interchange
- ramp closures on the weekends of June 30 and September 2;
- closure of a section of route 136 eastbound on the weekends of June 30 and September 2.
- Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels (route 136, Ville-Marie)
- "partial or complete night and weekend closures."
