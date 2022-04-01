Montreal Construction Noise Rules In Every Borough
And how to file a complaint about it.
We've all had the experience. The arrival of warmer weather emboldens you to leave a bedroom window open overnight. It might be a little chilly but you don't care; you're just excited to get some fresh air. The dawn breaks and you crack open your eyes as the cool, stale morning air pours into the room. And just as you begin to allow yourself to indulgently slip into slumber once more, BOOM, Montreal construction noise shakes you out of bed.
Our city is known for its cacophony of power tools and falling rubble. But Montrealers might not know there are indeed some limits on when this noise can happen — as well as ways to complain about it.
There's a handy page on the municipal website where you can search for the rules in your borough or area. The complete information, including links to borough by-laws, is online, but we've consolidated the information from that page below for quick reference.
Note that since this info comes from summaries on the municipal website, it might not be totally complete. Borough by-laws will have more details.
Ahuntsic-Cartierville
- Times when work is allowed:
- Weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Despite that limit, the Montreal municipal website interestingly admits that police might "even [tolerate] this type of work until 10 p.m."
- The limit also "does not apply to work that cannot be stopped." The city gives the example of pouring concrete.
- How to file a complaint:
- In Ahuntsic: contact the SPVM's local non-emergency number, 514-280-0127.
- In Cartierville: contact the SPVM's local non-emergency number, 514-280-0110.
Anjou
- Times when work is allowed:
- Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The limit "does not apply to work that cannot be stopped for safety reasons."
- How to file a complaint:
- Contact the SPVM's local non-emergency number, 514-280-0146.
Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
- Times when work is allowed:
- Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- "This rule does not apply to emergency work."
- How to file a complaint:
- Call 311.
Lachine
- Time when work is allowed:
- Weekdays, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- How to file a complaint:
- Call 311.
LaSalle
- Time when work is allowed:
- Weekdays, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The limit "does not apply to emergency work."
- How to file a complaint:
- Call 311.
Plateau-Mont-Royal
- Time when work is allowed:
- Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m
- Construction work is not allowed on public holidays.
- The city adds that "work done by the city or a public utility, or to correct a dangerous situation, is not subject to these rules."
- How to file a complaint:
- Call 311.
Sud-Ouest
- Time when work is allowed:
- Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Non-emergency work on private property is now allowed on Sundays or public holidays.
- None of these limits "apply to emergency and public infrastructure work."
- How to file a complaint:
- Contact the SPVM's local non-emergency number, 514-280-0115.
Île-Bizard—Sainte-Geneviève
- Time when work is allowed:
- Île-Bizard:
- Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sainte-Geneviève:
- The city says "work can be done between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m." but does not specify other limits.
- Île-Bizard:
- How to file a complaint:
- Call 311.
Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
- Time when work is allowed:
- Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The limits do "not apply to public infrastructure works."
- How to file a complaint:
- In Mercier: Contact the SPVM's local non-emergency number, 514-280-0148.
- In Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: Contact the SPVM's local non-emergency number, 514-280-0123.
Montréal-Nord
- Time when work is allowed:
- Weekdays, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The city admits, however, that "the police department even tolerates this type of work until 10 p.m."
- The limit doesn't apply to "work that is urgent or cannot be stopped." The city gives the example of pouring concrete.
- How to file a complaint:
- Contact the SPVM's local non-emergency number, 514-280-0139.
Outremont
- Outremont distinguishes between construction work and the "use of construction equipment."
- Time when work is allowed:
- Construction work itself:
- Monday to Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Work is not allowed on Sundays or public holidays.
- Use of cranes, concrete mixers, excavators, scrapers and graders:
- Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Use of these machines is not allowed on public holidays.
- Use of jackhammers and "crushers":
- Weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- These limits don't apply to emergency work.
- Construction work itself:
- How to file a complaint:
- Contact the borough's public security line, 514-495-6241.
Pierrefonds-Roxboro
- Time when work is allowed:
- Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- How to file a complaint:
- Contact 311.
Rivière-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles
- Time when work is allowed:
- The city says "there are no specific regulations regarding construction noise" in the borough.
- How to file a complaint:
- In Rivière-des-Prairies: contact the SPVM's local non-emergency number, 514-280-0145.
- In Pointe-aux-Trembles: contact the SPVM's local non-emergency number, 514-280-0149.
Rosemont—La-Petite-Patrie
- Time when work is allowed:
- Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The limits do "not apply to emergency work."
- How to file a complaint:
- In Rosemont: contact the SPVM's local non-emergency number, 514-280-0144.
- In La-Petite-Patrie: contact the SPVM's local non-emergency number, 514-280-0135.
Saint-Laurent
- Time when work is allowed:
- The borough has different rules for residential areas and non-residential areas.
- In residential areas:
- Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- In non-residential areas:
- Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- How to file a complaint:
- Contact 311.
Saint-Léonard
- Time when work, including car repair, is allowed:
- From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- How to file a complaint:
- Contact the SPVM's local non-emergency number, 514-280-0142.
Verdun
- Time when work is allowed:
- Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- How to file a complaint:
- Contact 311.
Ville-Marie
- Time when work is allowed:
- Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Construction work isn't allowed on Sundays and public holidays.
- How to file a complaint:
- Contact 311.
Villeray—Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension
- Time when work is allowed:
- Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- How to file a complaint:
- Contact 311.
