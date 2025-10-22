Quebec's winter tire deadline is coming up but there are some exceptions to the rule
Not everyone has to make the switch by December 1.
It's officially winter tire season in Quebec. And if you haven't made the switch yet, you may be scrambling to beat the December 1 deadline. That's the date when winter tires officially become mandatory across the province.
According to the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), from December 1 to March 15, all motorized vehicles registered in the province must be equipped with four winter tires that meet official standards. The rule also applies to rental vehicles, mopeds, scooters, and motorcycles. Drivers caught without them can face fines between $200 and $300, plus costs.
But while these rule applies to almost everyone, there are a few exceptions, and a few reasons you might want to install your tires weeks before the law says you have to.
Who doesn't need winter tires?
Surprisingly, not every vehicle on Quebec's roads is required to switch to winter tires by December. The SAAQ outlines several exceptions that apply in very specific situations. For example, if you've just purchased a new car from a dealership, you have a seven-day grace period before you're legally required to install winter tires. The same seven-day window also applies to the end of a lease lasting 12 months or more.
Vehicles with dealer plates (known as X plates) are also exempt, as are those with a temporary registration certificate, which is valid for up to seven days after it's issued. The rule doesn't cover motor homes, spare tires, or motorcycles used as emergency vehicles for police, ambulance, or fire services.
Finally, the law doesn't apply to heavy vehicles, farm machinery, or tool vehicles, which operate under different mechanical and safety standards.
In other words, only a small number of drivers are fully exempt from Quebec's winter tire requirement. And for most people on the road, snowflake-marked rubber is non-negotiable.
All winter tires must bear this symbol. SAAQ
Why it's smart to switch before December 1
Winter doesn't exactly check the calendar. As Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Peter Kimball told MTL Blog earlier this month, temperature — not snow — should be your signal.
A good rule of thumb is to ditch your summer wheels once the thermometer dips below 7°C.
"When [the temperature] falls below a certain point, winter tires grip the pavement much more effectively than all-season tires because of the compounds they're made with," Kimball explained.
The SAAQ echoes that advice, warning that drivers shouldn't wait until the legal deadline since cold weather often arrives weeks earlier. The rubber compound in certified winter tires stays flexible down to –40°C, providing better traction and braking on icy or slushy roads.
What else to check before winter hits
The SAAQ also recommends doing a full winter tune-up while you're at the garage. Important things to inspect include your brakes, fluids, wipers, defrost system, battery, headlights, and belts.
And if you're buying used tires, check the tread depth — it should be at least 4.8 mm (6/32 in) across the width — and verify the manufacture date. Older tires harden over time and lose their effectiveness on snow and ice.