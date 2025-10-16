Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

Montreal just got a "freezing" weather advisory & it's officially time to get out your parka

Winter is coming!

Montreal Skyline in winter, with chunks of ice floating on the Saint-Lawrence.

"Temperatures will approach the freezing mark overnight,"

Marc Bruxelle| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Montrealers might want to grab an extra layer tonight — and maybe start thinking about booking that winter tire appointment.

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the Montreal area, warning that temperatures will dip close to the freezing mark overnight on Thursday, October 16. The alert, issued early Thursday morning, covers the Montreal Island area and notes that frost is expected in parts of the region, particularly outside the city’s core.

"Temperatures will approach the freezing mark overnight tonight," the agency said. "Frost is expected in some areas, particularly outside the large urban areas."

Environment Canada says residents should take precautions for frost-sensitive plants and trees, and bring them inside before they're damaged.

How cold will it get?

According to the latest forecast, skies will stay mostly clear tonight with an overnight low of 1 °C and patchy frost possible across outlying neighbourhoods. Downtown should hover just above freezing, while rural and suburban areas could easily drop below zero.

Luckily, it won't last (for now, at least). Friday will bring sunshine and a high of 13 °C, followed by another cool night near 5 °C. The weekend looks brighter and milder, with 15 °C on Saturday and a surprising 21 °C on Sunday before showers roll in early next week.

That means you may be using your heater and air conditioner within the same week.

A sign to switch those tires

If you've been waiting until the last week of November to install your winter tires, this is your reminder to move that up. As meteorologist Peter Kimball told MTL Blog earlier this week, snow isn't the only factor that matters.

Once the average daily temperature drops below 7 °C, winter tires start to outperform all-season ones because of the way the rubber compounds react to the cold. And with overnight lows now hovering near freezing, Quebec drivers are officially entering that threshold.

By law, you have until December 1 to make the switch, but experts recommend doing it as soon as the temperature stays below 7 °C for several days in a row. Based on this week's chill, it might be time to call your garage before the rush hits.

An early winter "shock" could be on the way

If Montreal's first frost catches you off guard, it might just be a preview of what's coming soon. According to MétéoMédia's early winter outlook, Quebec could see a sudden "weather shock" around mid-November, when temperatures drop sharply after weeks of mild, above-season weather.

Meteorologist Réjean Ouimet says the shift could feel even harsher this year because of how warm October has been. "With a mild fall, the arrival of winter feels like more of a shock than usual because we're starting from a higher baseline," he explained.

So, bundle up, Montreal. Quebec's longest season hasn't even begun.

montreal weather environment canada montreal news quebec weather
    • Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

