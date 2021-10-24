Montreal Weather Is Expected To Be Super Rainy This Week, With The Chance Of Flash Floods
Get your rain boots ready.
If you were hoping for some nice Montreal weather this week, you may be out of luck.
Environment Canada released a special weather warning for Montreal and areas surrounding it on Sunday, October 24.
The warning anticipates a whole lot of rain to start the week, with rainfalls of 20 to 40 millimetres expected between Monday night and Wednesday.
The regions that are expected to be affected are:
- Châteauguay - La Prairie area
- Laval area
- Longueuil - Varennes area
- Montréal Island area
Environment Canada warns that there's "some uncertainty in the track of the system; therefore, the scenario may still change considerably."
But, if it doesn't, "the heavy rain may cause flash floods and pooling on roads. Please put away or secure any objects that could be damaged or moved by the wind."
So, make sure to wear your rain boots for the next few days!
