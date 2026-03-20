Happy first day of spring! Montreal is getting heavy snow & a special weather statement

Winter is over (at least on paper).

Pedestrians walk through snow in Montreal.
Pedestrians walk through snow in Montreal.
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Spring officially arrives today, and Montreal is celebrating the only way it knows how: with snowfall, slippery roads, and a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The statement, issued early Friday morning, warns of reduced visibility due to snowfall rates of up to 2 cm per hour, affecting Montreal along with Outaouais, the Laurentians, Montérégie, and the Eastern Townships. The heavy snow is expected to spread from west to east through the morning before tapering off by 5 p.m.

For the island of Montreal specifically, Environment Canada is calling for snow to begin near noon, with local accumulations around 5 cm. Winds will pick up from the northeast at around 20 km/h by midday, and the high will sit at -2°C with a wind chill near -9°C. If you need to be out on the roads today, check conditions before you leave.

As it turns out, none of this should come as a surprise. Back in February, MétéoMédia released a spring forecast warning that the cold, drawn-out winter wasn't going anywhere fast. Meteorologist Patrick Duplessis put it bluntly at the time: "We could get caught off guard with brief stretches of late-spring-like weather, even as early as April. But these won't last long. They'll be more like false hopes of something a bit more summer-like settling in."

So far, that forecast is looking pretty accurate.

MétéoMédia also noted that southern Quebec typically sees another 50 cm of snow after winter officially ends, and that active storm systems tracking up from the Gulf of Mexico through the Great Lakes were expected to keep precipitation above normal through much of the spring. Today's special weather statement fits neatly into that picture.

The good news is that Saturday looks more like what spring is supposed to feel like, with clearing skies and a high of +4°C. The bad news is that's pretty much it for nice weather in the near future.

Snow returns Saturday night, and the forecast for Sunday through Monday is a fairly relentless rotation of flurries and snowfall, with highs hovering around zero or below. Tuesday offers a brief reprieve with sunny skies and +3°C, but Wednesday and Thursday bring more chances of flurries before the week is out.

So yes, spring is technically here. At least, the calendar says so.

From Your Site Articles
montreal news montreal weather environment canada meteo media
Montreal News News
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

I just got back from Mexico — Here are 6 BIG differences between Canadian & American tourists

The Canadian men? Missing in action. Silent. 👀

2 men were arrested at Montreal airport after a mysterious incident caused flight delays

NORAD says its fighter jets were monitoring a situation involving two commercial airplanes bound for Montreal on Wednesday.

These 16 Quebec billionaires are among the richest people in the world in 2026

They have a combined net worth of $60 billion.

Ignoring this little-known Canadian passport rule could ruin your trip before it even starts

You could be denied entry, even if your passport hasn't expired yet.

The 'Grand Canyon of Quebec' has a majestic waterfall and it's a road trip from Montreal

No need to travel to Arizona.

Montrealers are driving less than almost anyone else in Canada, and here's why

Nearly one in ten Canadians say their monthly car expenses are simply more than they can manage.

Over 25,000 Tim Hortons cups were just recalled in Canada and you could be owed money

Tim's already received 28 reports of incidents in Canada, including one confirmed burn injury.

The 'longest ballot' protest is back and this time it's targeting the Terrebonne by-election

The Liberals won the riding by a single vote last spring.