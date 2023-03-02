11 Old Montreal Restaurants Are Offering 3-Course Dinner Deals This Month, Some As Low As $32
Happening Gourmand food festival is back for its 15th anniversary!
So you want to take your honey (or your bro or your mom) to a sweet three-course meal, but you're worried about the price. You're in luck — this year's Happening Gourmand festival is offering table d'hôte experiences at 11 participating Old Montreal restaurants, and prices are as low as $32 for all three courses.
Brasserie 701, Kyo Bar Japonais and Maggie Oakes are just a few of the restaurants participating in this year's Happening Gourmand, which is in its 15th anniversary year.
"We are thrilled to welcome back Happening Gourmand to our city with our milestone 15th anniversary," Alexandre Cossette, Happening Gourmand’s Co-Marketing Director, said in a press release. "The festival has become a staple in our city’s culinary scene, and, for the first time ever, we are excited to kick-it off in March as a pre-spring food festival for our guests to fully embrace the beauty, experiences, and flavours of Old Montreal."
Some of these flavours include Bevo Bar + Pizzeria's "smoked salmon carpaccio, pizza bianco with porchetta, peppers and onions," and third-course slice of lemon cheesecake. You can also try NELLI Bistro for brunch, starting with "Madagascar vanilla cottage cheese with grilled country bread, strawberry jam and tonka beans, followed by their bacon and gruyère eggs benedict."
The festival lasts a full month, starting on March 2, 2023, and ending on April 2. Two-course brunches are $22 and dinners are $32, $42 or $52.
Get the full list of participating restaurants below.
Happening Gourmand
Where:
- For dinner:
- For brunch:
When: March 2, 2023, to April 2, 2023
Why You Should Go: For discounted three-course gourmet meals or a refreshingly priced two-course brunch.