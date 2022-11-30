You Can Dine In A Magical Outdoor Bubble At Old Montreal's Terrasse William Gray This Winter
Eat with a panoramic view of Old Montreal!🎡
Montreal's Terrasse William Gray is erecting temporary magical domes for you to comfortably enjoy a memorable outdoor dinner or brunch this winter. Starting December 1, you can book a transparent bubble for your group of foodies to take part in a gourmet experience with breathtaking views of Old Montreal's Place Jacques-Cartier and the Grande Roue.
The cozy geodesic domes on the eighth-floor rooftop terrasse are heated and can accommodate four to eight people — so it's potentially perfect for double dates or fancy dining with the gang.
At night, you'll have several meal options to choose from, including a beet tartare, snail puff pastry and red tuna tataki.
The mains are beef short loin, black cod or mushroom pasta. The feast will also have Quebec cheeses, Jerusalem artichoke cream, and two options for dessert.
On the brunch menu at Terrasse William Gray, you'll find fruit, cheeses, charcuterie, mignardises, Benedictine with duck confit, salmon gravlax, tartiflette, and french toast.
This pop-up dining experience is available on reservation only. Guests can book their domes via OpenTable, or by mail: info@terrassewilliamgray.com.
William Gray Winter Terrasse
Cost:
- $125 per person for a five-course dinner (alcohol not included; two hours long)
- $55 per person for a three-course brunch (alcohol not included; 90 minutes long)
When:
- Starting December 1
- Wednesdays to Saturdays for dinner
- Saturdays and Sundays for brunch
Where: 421, rue Saint Vincent, Old Montreal