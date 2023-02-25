brunch montreal

A $22 Weekend Brunch In Montreal Is Being Offered At Various Old Port Restaurants

Happening Gourmand is officially back!

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
The brunch from Vieux Port Steakhouse, Right: The brunch offered at Gaspar in Montreal.

The brunch from Vieux Port Steakhouse, Right: The brunch offered at Gaspar in Montreal.

@vieuxportsteakhouse | Instagram, @gasparmtl | Instagram
Ascending

Brunch isn't just a meal in Montreal, it's a way of life. Luckily, for all you brunch lovers out there, six different Montreal restaurants will offer a two-course weekend brunch for only $22 and it's all thanks to Happening Gourmand.

The Old Montreal foodie event is back for its 15th edition from March 2 to April 2 with a total of 11 Old Port restaurants participating in the flavourful fest — six of which are set to offer a bangin' brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

"Participating restaurants are offering brunch dishes that stand out by the quality of their food, the amazing flavours as well as for their appealing presentations," Happening Gourmand wrote on its website.

So, where can you brunch to your heart's content? Check out the six participating spots:

Gaspar

Price: $22

When: March 2 to April 2, 2023 (weekends only)

Book here

Nelli

Price: $22

When: March 2 to April 2, 2023 (weekends only)

Book here

Jacopo

Price: $22

When: March 2 to April 2, 2023 (weekends only)

Book here

Maggie Oakes

Price: $22

When: March 2 to April 2, 2023 (weekends only)

Book here

Vieux-Port Steakhouse

Price: $22

When: March 2 to April 2, 2023 (weekends only)

Book here

Pincette

Price: $22

When: March 2 to April 2, 2022 (weekends only)

Book here

From Your Site Articles
Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You
Loading...