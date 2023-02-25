A $22 Weekend Brunch In Montreal Is Being Offered At Various Old Port Restaurants
Happening Gourmand is officially back!
Brunch isn't just a meal in Montreal, it's a way of life. Luckily, for all you brunch lovers out there, six different Montreal restaurants will offer a two-course weekend brunch for only $22 and it's all thanks to Happening Gourmand.
The Old Montreal foodie event is back for its 15th edition from March 2 to April 2 with a total of 11 Old Port restaurants participating in the flavourful fest — six of which are set to offer a bangin' brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
"Participating restaurants are offering brunch dishes that stand out by the quality of their food, the amazing flavours as well as for their appealing presentations," Happening Gourmand wrote on its website.
So, where can you brunch to your heart's content? Check out the six participating spots:
Gaspar
Price: $22
When: March 2 to April 2, 2023 (weekends only)
Nelli
Price: $22
When: March 2 to April 2, 2023 (weekends only)
Jacopo
Price: $22
When: March 2 to April 2, 2023 (weekends only)
Maggie Oakes
Price: $22
When: March 2 to April 2, 2023 (weekends only)
Vieux-Port Steakhouse
Price: $22
When: March 2 to April 2, 2023 (weekends only)
Pincette
Price: $22
When: March 2 to April 2, 2022 (weekends only)