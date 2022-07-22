This Big Sandy Beach Near Montreal Is Tucked Away On A Strip Of Land 45 Mins From Downtown
Boat rentals, hiking trails, and BBQs galore.
From Montreal's city centre — you can hit the road and drive for about 45 minutes to discover a stunning beach perfect for a quick summer getaway.
The action goes down at the Village des Écluses, located on Saint-Louis Lake. This hidden gem sadly remained dormant for nearly three years, however, the site has finally come back to life.
You can expect tons of water fun, with paddle board, kayak and electric surfboard rentals. If you've got your own equipment, you can bring it with you — but a fee of $5 applies.
If swimming isn't really your thing and you'd rather keep your feet on the ground, that's not a problem as the Villages des Écluses site has loads of hiking trails.
Also, feel free to bring your bike to cycle by the water alongside the dedicated path, which spans 24 kilometres; allowing you to go slow, take breaks, and enjoy the view.
The beach area is unsupervised and access is totally free. So, no one will judge you if you just come for a chill rest day, 'cause why not, right?
With its resort vibes, the Village des Écluses is an ideal spot to swim, get a tan or watch the sunset. Camping is also an option if you wish to make the pleasure last for a night or two.
The newly renovated estate also includes a bar and terrace with delish street food on the menu, a giant BBQ from Thursday to Sunday, a micro brasserie, and their recent relaunch of the Théâtre des Cascades.
From July 2 to August 21, the new Théâtre des Cascades presents "Les Beaux mystères de Mister Lebeau". Drama lovers are invited to watch this new production, which incorporates circus elements, murder mystery and puppets.
This weekend, you can also enjoy a tropical Camper's Christmas, a free Christmas beach party with a DJ set, a craft market and Christmas karaoke.
So, who's ready for a little fun in the sun?
Village des Écluses
Price: Free access & paid recreational activities on site.
Address: 2, ch. du Canal, Pointe-des-Cascades, QC