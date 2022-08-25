Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

12 Things To Do In Montreal For The Final Weekend In August

There's still some time left to enjoy summer! 🎉

Sudbest festival attendees. Right: Festival Marionnettes Plein la Rue.

Courtesy of the SDC-Quartiers du Canal, @promenadewellington | Instagram

The season of the pumpkin spiced chai latte is approaching at high speed, but we still have a few weeks until nature bursts into radiant colours and we all get cozy by the fireplace.

Summer has not said its final word, as plenty of festivals and other fun activities are happening in the 514 in the days to come. Here's a list of 12 things to do in Montreal this weekend, from the multicultural Carnaval AfroMonde to multiple food and craft markets, dance parties and an outdoor movie.

So, what are you going to get up to for your last weekend of August?

Visit The Sudbest Market

Cost: Free access

When: August 26 to 28

Where: Atwater Market, Parc Sir-George-Etienne-Cartier and the Lien Nord site next to the Lachine Canal

Why You Should Go: Sudbest is back with a special edition featuring 30 merchants and a "culinary fair" in three Sud-Ouest parks. You can go on a shopping spree while enjoying a diverse musical lineup and eat tons of food along the way.

Website

Dress To Express At Mode + Design Festival

Cost: Free fashion shows and performances

When: August 25 to 28

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

Why You Should Go: This weekend, Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles will transform into a giant catwalk showcasing the newest fashion trends from Canadian designers as well as musicians and dancers. You will be able to grow your own wardrobe thanks to a pop-up store featuring more than forty established brands and local artisans.

Website

Meet Giant Puppets In The Streets

Cost: Free, except for the $7 closing show.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from August 26 to September 3

Where: rue Wellington, Verdun

Why You Should Go: During the Marionnettes Plein la Rue festival, you can catch giant puppet creations strolling down the pedestrianized Promenade Wellington (recently named the coolest street in the world) or attend more than 20 free puppet shows at nearby spots.

Facebook Event

Watch An Outdoor Screening Of 'The Parent Trap' At Molson Stadium

Night at the Stadium

Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Committee

Cost: $20

When: August 27. Doors open at 7 p.m. Movie starts at 8.30 p.m.

Where: Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

Why You Need To Go: On Saturday, you can watch an outdoor screening of the 1998 version of The Parent Trapstarring the iconic Lindsey Lohan. This is your chance to do a good deed this weekend, as all funds raised will go towards the oncology department at Montreal Children's Hospital.

Tickets

Get In The Mood For Halloween With A Haunted Pub Crawl

Cost: $24.50 on Eventbrite

When: August 28, 3 p.m. (in English) and 4 p.m. (in French)

Where: Mckibbin's, 1426, rue Bishop

Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to mix booze and ghost stories during this dark 5à7(ish) at three different haunted bars.

Website

Celebrate Mckibbins Pub's 25th Birthday With '90s Prices

Cost: $5.75 mixed drinks, $4 shots and $6.50 pints

When: August 27 at 9:00 p.m.

Where: Mckibbins, 1426, rue Bishop

Why You Need To Go: Speaking of Mckibbins, the iconic pub is celebrating its birthday this weekend by rolling back the clock on prices. That's right: drinks will cost as much as they did way back in 1997.

Website

Chill Out At Village Au Pied-du-Courant

Cost: Free entrance

When: After 4 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday until September 18

Where: 2100, rue Notre-Dame E.

Why You Need To Go: Before closing its doors next month, the Village au Pied-du-Courant invites Montrealers for another boozy weekend with groovy DJ sets by the water, including a jazz-influenced Friday afternoon and a tropical party on Saturday.

Website

Attend "Polish Day," A Celebration Of Local Polish Culture

Montreal Polish Day attendees.

Courtesy of KPK Montreal

Cost: Free to attend

When: August 27 from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Parc Médéric-Martin at the corner of rue Hochelaga and avenue Gascon

Why You Need To Go: Organizers say the event is an opportunity for the Polish community to share its traditions, folklore, music and food with all Montrealers. They promise live music, pierogies and sausages.

Facebook page

Dance At The AfroMonde Carnaval

Cost: Free

When: August 28 beginning at 2 p.m.

Where: Montreal Old Port

Why You Should Go: This Sunday, a multicultural Carnaval will take over the Old Port. The main event is a parade featuring traditional outfits, music and dances from represented countries. The festivities will continue until late with concerts.

Website

Get Wild At Piknic Electronik

Cost: $20 before Sunday or $25 on the day of the event

When: August 14, from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Where: Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Why You Need To Go: The organizers of our favourite Sunday gathering are collaborating with MUTEK to welcome artists Dauwd, Debbie Doe and Personal Demons at the Scène du Boisé. You can also expect Omar S, Regularfantasy and Farren Laen on the Vidéotron stage. Are you ready to party?

Website

Watch An Immersive Aerial Dance Show At The Quartier des Spectacles

Cost: Free

When: August 25 to 28, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ("immersive installation") and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (performances)

Where: Place de la Paix, Quartier des Spectacles

Why You Need To Go: The free-to-attend "immersive installation" and performance combine contemporary dance and aerial feats for an experience celebrating human relationships and movements.

Website

Listen To A Japanese Drum Concert

Arashi Daiko performing

Arashi Daiko | Facebook

Cost: Free

When: August 27, from 11 a.m to 11.50 a.m.

Where: avenue du Musée

Why You Need To Go: Following their performance at Matsuri Japon, the Montreal-based Arashi Daiko will give a free-to-attend taiko show featuring, according to the Facebook event description, "traditional Japanese drums and an array of percussion, movements, vocals, and elements of certain martial arts."

Facebook Event

