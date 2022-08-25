12 Things To Do In Montreal For The Final Weekend In August
There's still some time left to enjoy summer! 🎉
The season of the pumpkin spiced chai latte is approaching at high speed, but we still have a few weeks until nature bursts into radiant colours and we all get cozy by the fireplace.
Summer has not said its final word, as plenty of festivals and other fun activities are happening in the 514 in the days to come. Here's a list of 12 things to do in Montreal this weekend, from the multicultural Carnaval AfroMonde to multiple food and craft markets, dance parties and an outdoor movie.
So, what are you going to get up to for your last weekend of August?
Visit The Sudbest Market
Cost: Free access
When: August 26 to 28
Where: Atwater Market, Parc Sir-George-Etienne-Cartier and the Lien Nord site next to the Lachine Canal
Why You Should Go: Sudbest is back with a special edition featuring 30 merchants and a "culinary fair" in three Sud-Ouest parks. You can go on a shopping spree while enjoying a diverse musical lineup and eat tons of food along the way.
Dress To Express At Mode + Design Festival
Cost: Free fashion shows and performances
When: August 25 to 28
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Why You Should Go: This weekend, Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles will transform into a giant catwalk showcasing the newest fashion trends from Canadian designers as well as musicians and dancers. You will be able to grow your own wardrobe thanks to a pop-up store featuring more than forty established brands and local artisans.
Meet Giant Puppets In The Streets
Cost: Free, except for the $7 closing show.
When: Fridays and Saturdays from August 26 to September 3
Where: rue Wellington, Verdun
Why You Should Go: During the Marionnettes Plein la Rue festival, you can catch giant puppet creations strolling down the pedestrianized Promenade Wellington (recently named the coolest street in the world) or attend more than 20 free puppet shows at nearby spots.
Watch An Outdoor Screening Of 'The Parent Trap' At Molson Stadium
Night at the Stadium
Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Committee
Cost: $20
When: August 27. Doors open at 7 p.m. Movie starts at 8.30 p.m.
Where: Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
Why You Need To Go: On Saturday, you can watch an outdoor screening of the 1998 version of The Parent Trapstarring the iconic Lindsey Lohan. This is your chance to do a good deed this weekend, as all funds raised will go towards the oncology department at Montreal Children's Hospital.
Get In The Mood For Halloween With A Haunted Pub Crawl
Cost: $24.50 on Eventbrite
When: August 28, 3 p.m. (in English) and 4 p.m. (in French)
Where: Mckibbin's, 1426, rue Bishop
Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to mix booze and ghost stories during this dark 5à7(ish) at three different haunted bars.
Celebrate Mckibbins Pub's 25th Birthday With '90s Prices
Cost: $5.75 mixed drinks, $4 shots and $6.50 pints
When: August 27 at 9:00 p.m.
Where: Mckibbins, 1426, rue Bishop
Why You Need To Go: Speaking of Mckibbins, the iconic pub is celebrating its birthday this weekend by rolling back the clock on prices. That's right: drinks will cost as much as they did way back in 1997.
Chill Out At Village Au Pied-du-Courant
Cost: Free entrance
When: After 4 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday until September 18
Where: 2100, rue Notre-Dame E.
Why You Need To Go: Before closing its doors next month, the Village au Pied-du-Courant invites Montrealers for another boozy weekend with groovy DJ sets by the water, including a jazz-influenced Friday afternoon and a tropical party on Saturday.
Attend "Polish Day," A Celebration Of Local Polish Culture
Montreal Polish Day attendees.
Courtesy of KPK Montreal
Cost: Free to attend
When: August 27 from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Parc Médéric-Martin at the corner of rue Hochelaga and avenue Gascon
Why You Need To Go: Organizers say the event is an opportunity for the Polish community to share its traditions, folklore, music and food with all Montrealers. They promise live music, pierogies and sausages.
Dance At The AfroMonde Carnaval
Cost: Free
When: August 28 beginning at 2 p.m.
Where: Montreal Old Port
Why You Should Go: This Sunday, a multicultural Carnaval will take over the Old Port. The main event is a parade featuring traditional outfits, music and dances from represented countries. The festivities will continue until late with concerts.
Get Wild At Piknic Electronik
Cost: $20 before Sunday or $25 on the day of the event
When: August 14, from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.
Where: Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Why You Need To Go: The organizers of our favourite Sunday gathering are collaborating with MUTEK to welcome artists Dauwd, Debbie Doe and Personal Demons at the Scène du Boisé. You can also expect Omar S, Regularfantasy and Farren Laen on the Vidéotron stage. Are you ready to party?
Watch An Immersive Aerial Dance Show At The Quartier des Spectacles
Cost: Free
When: August 25 to 28, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ("immersive installation") and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (performances)
Where: Place de la Paix, Quartier des Spectacles
Why You Need To Go: The free-to-attend "immersive installation" and performance combine contemporary dance and aerial feats for an experience celebrating human relationships and movements.
Listen To A Japanese Drum Concert
Arashi Daiko performing
Cost: Free
When: August 27, from 11 a.m to 11.50 a.m.
Where: avenue du Musée
Why You Need To Go: Following their performance at Matsuri Japon, the Montreal-based Arashi Daiko will give a free-to-attend taiko show featuring, according to the Facebook event description, "traditional Japanese drums and an array of percussion, movements, vocals, and elements of certain martial arts."