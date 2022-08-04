Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal's Sud-Ouest Is Getting A Food & Craft Fest Spanning 3 Sites By The Lachine Canal

Food, goodies and live music! 🤩

Staff Writer
Sudbest attendees dance, sit and walk through the festival grounds.

Charles Olivier B | Courtesy of Sudbest

From August 26 to 28, the Sudbest festival is back with a special edition featuring 30 merchants and a "culinary fair" in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough. This time around, the event organizers thought big, as the upcoming market will take place at three different sites: the Atwater Market, Parc Sir-George-Etienne-Cartier and the Lien Nord site next to the Lachine Canal.

You can attend for free and easily navigate between the three locations by foot, by cycling along the canal, or by hopping on one of the "tuk-tuk" shuttles available for visitors throughout the weekend.

Sudbest started as a way to boost economic recovery during the pandemic but has become a neighbourhood staple.

"It helps to forge stronger neighborhood ties and break isolation to strengthen local life and live together," Julie Poulin, marketing manager of pop-up event organizer Les Survenants said in a press release.

"It encourages the social economy and offers a place of exchange for citizens allowing them to reclaim their neighbourhood."

You can expect lots of diversity in the performance lineup, including shows by Caity Gyogry, Rémi Cormier, Hermit's Sound, Don Paco, Mr.Bowtie, Silicon Beats, and Sabine Lamy de la Chapelle.

The food vendors will offer everything from Afro-Québécois dishes to Chinese food, Jamaican treats, artisanal tarts, poke bowls, smoothies and much more.

As for the goods displayed, you'll certainly find something to your liking. Whether you're looking for craft beers, jewelry, candles or boho vibes — Sudbest has it all.

Sudbest

Cost: Free access

When: August 26 to 28

Where: Atwater Market, Parc Sir-George-Etienne-Cartier and the Lien Nord site next to the Lachine Canal

Website

