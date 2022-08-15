You Can Watch An Outdoor Screening Of 'The Parent Trap' In Montreal's Molson Stadium
All funds raised will go towards the oncology department at Montreal Children's Hospital. 🏥
On August 27, Montreal's Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Committee is organizing a special screening of the 1998 version of The Parent Trap. All funds raised will go towards the oncology department at the Children's Hospital.
The outdoor movie night at the Percival Molson Stadium is $20 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8.30 p.m.
While waiting for the movie to start, you'll be able to enjoy some entertainment, including music and dancing. Some food trucks will also be on-site to ensure that spectators don't watch this classic Disney movie on an empty stomach.
If you're not familiar with the plot, you can expect a fun romantic comedy starring a young Lindsay Lohan. She plays the role of both Hallie and Annie, identical twin sisters separated at birth because of their parents' divorce.
Almost twelve years later, fate reunites the teenage girls at a summer camp where they come up with a plan to bring their progenitors back together. They decide to switch places to meet the unknown parent and get rid of a gold-digger pursuing their dad.
Those who cannot make it to the outdoor cinema can still contribute to the cause by donating on the Children's Hospital Foundation website.
Night at the Stadium
Cost: $20 per person (plus a $2.23 Fee)
When: August 27. Doors open at 7 p.m. Movie starts at 8.30 p.m.
Where: Percival Molson Memorial Stadium