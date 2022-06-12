Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

13 Montreal Farmers' Markets You Can Visit This Summer

Where and when to find them. 🍓🥬🍅🍆🥕

Contributing Writer
Vegetables and prices at Montreal's Marché Jean-Talon.

Lynn Watson | Dreamstime

Summer's finally hit Montreal (at least unofficially). The weather's getting gorgeous, the mosquitoes are out, and the farmers' markets are opening their stalls! It's a myth that you can't get fresh produce if you live in the city.

In addition to the city's biggest public markets, including Jean-Talon, Atwater and Maisonneuve, tons of neighbourhood sites are popping up for the months ahead.

Here's where and you can find them.

Marché Angus

Where: 2600, rue William-Tremblay

When: Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.

Website

Marché d'été d'Ahuntsic

Where: 10905, rue Basile-Routhier

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting June 18

Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.

Website

Marché d'été de Cartierville

Where: 5621, boulevard Gouin O.

When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting July 3

Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.

Website

Marché Fermier Laurier

Where: 454, avenue Laurier E.

When: Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.

Website

Marché Fermer Saint-Louis

Where: Square-Saint-Louis

When: Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.

Website

Marché Fermier Baldwin

Where: Terrasse Mercure, Parc Baldwin, Montreal, QC

When: Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.

Website

Marché des Éclusiers

Where: 400, rue de la Commune O.

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.

Website

Marché Sainte-Anne

Where: Along rue Lalonde, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, QC

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.

Website

Marché Jean-Brillant

Where: corners of rue Jean-Brillant and chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges

When: all day every day

Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.

Website

Marché de Lachine

Where: 1865, rue Notre-Dame

When: Monday to Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Accessibility: wheelchair accessible

Website
Facebook page

Marché Maisonneuve

Where: 4445, rue Ontario E.

When: Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.

Website

Marché Atwater

Where: 138, avenue Atwater

When: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.

Website

Marché Jean-Talon

Where: 7070, avenue Henri-Julien

When: Monday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.

Website


