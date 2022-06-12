13 Montreal Farmers' Markets You Can Visit This Summer
Where and when to find them. 🍓🥬🍅🍆🥕
Summer's finally hit Montreal (at least unofficially). The weather's getting gorgeous, the mosquitoes are out, and the farmers' markets are opening their stalls! It's a myth that you can't get fresh produce if you live in the city.
In addition to the city's biggest public markets, including Jean-Talon, Atwater and Maisonneuve, tons of neighbourhood sites are popping up for the months ahead.
Here's where and you can find them.
Marché Angus
Where: 2600, rue William-Tremblay
When: Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.
Marché d'été d'Ahuntsic
Where: 10905, rue Basile-Routhier
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting June 18
Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.
Marché d'été de Cartierville
Where: 5621, boulevard Gouin O.
When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting July 3
Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.
Marché Fermier Laurier
Where: 454, avenue Laurier E.
When: Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.
Marché Fermer Saint-Louis
Where: Square-Saint-Louis
When: Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.
Marché Fermier Baldwin
Where: Terrasse Mercure, Parc Baldwin, Montreal, QC
When: Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.
Marché des Éclusiers
Where: 400, rue de la Commune O.
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.
Marché Sainte-Anne
Where: Along rue Lalonde, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, QC
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.
Marché Jean-Brillant
Where: corners of rue Jean-Brillant and chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges
When: all day every day
Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.
Marché de Lachine
Where: 1865, rue Notre-Dame
When: Monday to Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Accessibility: wheelchair accessible
Marché Maisonneuve
Where: 4445, rue Ontario E.
When: Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.
Marché Atwater
Where: 138, avenue Atwater
When: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.
Marché Jean-Talon
Where: 7070, avenue Henri-Julien
When: Monday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Accessibility: this article will be updated when MTL Blog receives a response to an inquiry about accessibility.