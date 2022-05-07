The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Calling For Hot & Humid Days Ahead
Montreal is about to drop it like it's hot! 😎
The Montreal weather has certainly been doing us good the last few days, but lest we forget it was only a few weeks ago Montreal was hit with 15 centimetres of snow! Ugh, remember that?
Well, May weather is looking up and we mean real up. As spring temperatures finally start to climb into the 20 degree Celsius range, Montreal will be hit with quite a lot of heat and humidity next week.
The Weather Network announced the forecast for the week of May 9 to May 14, 2022 and you all better got those shorts and t-shirts ready, 'cause it's about to get hot...real hot.
Temperatures in Montreal are expected to hit a high of 26 degrees Celsius on May 12 with a humidex of 29 degrees. Woo-hoo! But wait, there's more.
The hot weather doesn't end there. Montreal will continue to experience an increase in temperatures come the end of the week, with both Friday and Saturday reaching highs of 27 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively with a humidex of 32 degrees on both days.
Yes, you read that right. The Montreal weather is giving is a taste of what to expect this summer with the "feels like" temps indicating some movement in the 30 degree range.
While it might be a lil too soon for such hot temperatures, Montreal will cool off after the weekend.
Monday, May 16 is expected to reach a high of 24 degrees Celsius with the rest of the week lingering in the 18 to 20 degree range.
Although the heat isn't set to last too long, it'll give us all that pleasant summer touch we've been waiting for.
