14 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend Now That We're At Peak Fall
For the love of food, rock 'n' roll, and all things spooky 👻
Although the weather forecast for November suggests Montrealers can leave their winter gear in the closet at least a little while longer, we all know what's coming for us.
Time is running out to head outside before the air starts hurting your face. Make the most of it.
From food festivals to markets, live music and plenty of Halloween-themed events, there's a lot going on in Montreal this weekend.
Slurp Noodles Accross The City At The Ramen Ramen Fest
Cost: Prices vary by menu item and restaurant
When: October 11 to 16
Where: Several restaurants across the city. You can find the list of participating restaurants here.
Why You Should Go: You can try special ramen creations at participating restaurants and vote for your favourite Japanese noodle soup on the festival's Facebook page. The People's Choice Award will be given to the eatery with the most likes.
Stuff Yourself At Pizza Fest
WOW !!! #PIZZAFESTMTL#PIZZAFESTQChttps://t.co/ZWxMKKAG8j— PIZZAFESTMTL (@PIZZAFESTMTL) August 9, 2017
Cost: Prices vary by restaurant
When: October 11 to 24
Where: Several restaurants across the city. You can find the list of participating restaurants here.
Why You Should Go: Same principle as the ramen fest, but with Italy's most iconic food! You can test signature pizzas created for this special occasion and vote for your favourite online.
Do Some Shopping At Bazar Vintage du Plateau
Bazar Vintage Du Plateau | Facebook
Cost: Free to attend
When: October 15 from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.
Where: 5075, rue Rivard
Why You Should Go: If you're into vintage stuff, the retro lifestyle and antiques, this market with over 30 vendors might be for you! You'll find it right in front of Laurier metro station.
Embrace The Rock 'n' Roll Spirit At Foufounes Électriques
Cost: $22.92
When: October 15. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. The show starts at 9.30 p.m.
Where: Foufounes Electriques, 87, rue Sainte-Catherine E.
Why You Should Go: A live band will perform popular hits by Blink 182, Good Charlotte, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Green Day and other iconic bands from the 2000s. Rock 'n' Roll isn't dead!
Visit Montreal's Punk Rock Flea Market
Cost: Free-to-attend
When: October 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Foufounes Electriques, 87, rue Sainte-Catherine E.
Why You Should Go: On Sunday, punk kids and other rebellious souls can attend this market with over 60 vendors. You'll find clothing, jewelry, vinyl, pins, soaps, patches, posters, skateboards and more.
Go Admire The Lights At The Botanical Garden
Price: $16.50 for Montreal residents and $22 for non-residents.
When: Until October 31
Address: Montreal Botanical Garden, 4101, rue Sherbrooke E.
Why You Should Go: The Botanical Garden is glowing once more for the Light & Lantern Festival, under the theme "An Ode to the Moon." Read our contributor's review.
Overcome Your Fears At La Ronde's Fright Fest
Cost: $49.99 for October 15 and $44.99 for October 16
When: October 15 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and October 16 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m (and additional dates in October).
Where: La Ronde, 22, chemin Macdonald
Why You Should Go: La Ronde's popular Halloween event is back with roaming monsters and haunted houses. If you dare, you can visit the scare zones or hop on the rides in the dark.
Get In The Mood For Halloween With A Haunted Guided Tour
Cost: $24.50
When:
- Mount Royal: October 15 at 8 p.m. (in French) or 8:30 p.m. (in English)
- Old Port: October 16 at 7 p.m. (in French) or 7:30 p.m. (in English)
Where: Mckibbin's, 1426, rue Bishop
Why You Need To Go: You can set the mood for Halloween with these haunted guided tours and discover some of the city's most gruesome historical details. This weekend, you can choose between a tour of Mount Royal or the Old Port.
Go On A Ghost Walk... If You Dare
Cost: $29 per person
When: Every day in October. Departures are at 8:30 p.m.
Where: The meeting point is at Place Royale in Ville-Marie.
Why You Should Go: Fantômes Montréal also organizes spooky tours of Old Montreal with a creepy storyteller. Reservations are required.
Dance The Night Away At Cabaret Berlin
Cost: $10
When: October 15 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Cabaret Berlin, 1982, rue Sainte-Catherine E.
Why You Should Go: This special '80s Halloween dance party is a great excuse to wear your costume more than once, or just to let loose after a long busy week.
Stop By The New Honoré-Mercier Skatepark
Cost: Free
When: October 15 at 11 a.m.
Where: Parc Honoré-Mercier, 8400, rue Bellerive
Why You Should Go: Skaterboys of all genders in the 514 can head to Hochelaga-Maisonneuve this weekend to try out this new spot. The shop Rollin will lend skateboards and offer introductory lessons.
Celebrate Japan At Marché Bonsecours
Cost: $17.50 for one day or $30 for both
When: October 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Marché Bonsecours, 350, rue Saint-Paul E.
Why You Should Go: At this festival, you'll find local merchants, photo booths for cosplayers, retro video games, martial arts and much more.
Attend Phénoména's Cabaret Dada
Cost: $20
When: October 15 and 16 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: La Sala Rossa, 4848, boulevard Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: The festival Phénomena is on until October 21. If you're looking for some bold entertainment this weekend, you can purchase a ticket for this show featuring clowns, music and dance.
Be One Of The First To See The Basquiat Exhibit At The MBAM
Cost: $16 for 21 to 30-year-olds. $24 if you're 31 or older. Free if you are 20 years old or younger.
When: From October 15, 2022, to February 19, 2023
Where: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, 1380, rue Sherbrooke O.
Why You Should Go: This new multidisciplinary exhibition explores Jean-Michel Basquiat's relationship with music and the way it impacted his artworks. If you're a fan of the neo-expressionism movement, this one should be a treat.