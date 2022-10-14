Search on MTL Blog

things to do in montreal this weekend

14 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend Now That We're At Peak Fall

For the love of food, rock 'n' roll, and all things spooky 👻

Staff Writer
Staff wearing costumes at Montreal's Fright Fest. Right: People attending the fourth edition of Montreal's Punk Rock Flea Market.

larondesixflags | Instagram, Caroline Perron for Loser Jamboree

Although the weather forecast for November suggests Montrealers can leave their winter gear in the closet at least a little while longer, we all know what's coming for us.

Time is running out to head outside before the air starts hurting your face. Make the most of it.

From food festivals to markets, live music and plenty of Halloween-themed events, there's a lot going on in Montreal this weekend.

Slurp Noodles Accross The City At The Ramen Ramen Fest

Cost: Prices vary by menu item and restaurant

When: October 11 to 16

Where: Several restaurants across the city. You can find the list of participating restaurants here.

Why You Should Go: You can try special ramen creations at participating restaurants and vote for your favourite Japanese noodle soup on the festival's Facebook page. The People's Choice Award will be given to the eatery with the most likes.

Stuff Yourself At Pizza Fest 

Cost: Prices vary by restaurant

When: October 11 to 24

Where: Several restaurants across the city. You can find the list of participating restaurants here.

Why You Should Go: Same principle as the ramen fest, but with Italy's most iconic food! You can test signature pizzas created for this special occasion and vote for your favourite online.

Do Some Shopping At Bazar Vintage du Plateau

Bazar Vintage Du Plateau | Facebook

Cost: Free to attend

When: October 15 from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Where: 5075, rue Rivard

Why You Should Go: If you're into vintage stuff, the retro lifestyle and antiques, this market with over 30 vendors might be for you! You'll find it right in front of Laurier metro station.

Embrace The Rock 'n' Roll Spirit At Foufounes Électriques 

Cost: $22.92

When: October 15. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. The show starts at 9.30 p.m.

Where: Foufounes Electriques, 87, rue Sainte-Catherine E.

Why You Should Go: A live band will perform popular hits by Blink 182, Good Charlotte, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Green Day and other iconic bands from the 2000s. Rock 'n' Roll isn't dead!

Visit Montreal's Punk Rock Flea Market 

Cost: Free-to-attend

When: October 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Foufounes Electriques, 87, rue Sainte-Catherine E.

Why You Should Go: On Sunday, punk kids and other rebellious souls can attend this market with over 60 vendors. You'll find clothing, jewelry, vinyl, pins, soaps, patches, posters, skateboards and more.

Go Admire The Lights At The Botanical Garden

Price: $16.50 for Montreal residents and $22 for non-residents.

When: Until October 31

Address: Montreal Botanical Garden, 4101, rue Sherbrooke E.

Why You Should Go: The Botanical Garden is glowing once more for the Light & Lantern Festival, under the theme "An Ode to the Moon." Read our contributor's review.

Overcome Your Fears At La Ronde's Fright Fest

Cost: $49.99 for October 15 and $44.99 for October 16

When: October 15 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and October 16 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m (and additional dates in October).

Where: La Ronde, 22, chemin Macdonald

Why You Should Go: La Ronde's popular Halloween event is back with roaming monsters and haunted houses. If you dare, you can visit the scare zones or hop on the rides in the dark.

Get In The Mood For Halloween With A Haunted Guided Tour

Cost: $24.50

When:

  • Mount Royal: October 15 at 8 p.m. (in French) or 8:30 p.m. (in English)
  • Old Port: October 16 at 7 p.m. (in French) or 7:30 p.m. (in English)

Where: Mckibbin's, 1426, rue Bishop

Why You Need To Go: You can set the mood for Halloween with these haunted guided tours and discover some of the city's most gruesome historical details. This weekend, you can choose between a tour of Mount Royal or the Old Port.

Go On A Ghost Walk... If You Dare

Cost: $29 per person

When: Every day in October. Departures are at 8:30 p.m.

Where: The meeting point is at Place Royale in Ville-Marie.

Why You Should Go: Fantômes Montréal also organizes spooky tours of Old Montreal with a creepy storyteller. Reservations are required.

Dance The Night Away At Cabaret Berlin

Cost: $10

When: October 15 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Where: Cabaret Berlin, 1982, rue Sainte-Catherine E.

Why You Should Go: This special '80s Halloween dance party is a great excuse to wear your costume more than once, or just to let loose after a long busy week.

Stop By The New Honoré-Mercier Skatepark

Cost: Free

When: October 15 at 11 a.m.

Where: Parc Honoré-Mercier, 8400, rue Bellerive

Why You Should Go: Skaterboys of all genders in the 514 can head to Hochelaga-Maisonneuve this weekend to try out this new spot. The shop Rollin will lend skateboards and offer introductory lessons.

Celebrate Japan At Marché Bonsecours

Cost: $17.50 for one day or $30 for both

When: October 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Marché Bonsecours, 350, rue Saint-Paul E.

Why You Should Go: At this festival, you'll find local merchants, photo booths for cosplayers, retro video games, martial arts and much more.

Attend Phénoména's Cabaret Dada

Cost: $20

When: October 15 and 16 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: La Sala Rossa, 4848, boulevard Saint-Laurent

Why You Should Go: The festival Phénomena is on until October 21. If you're looking for some bold entertainment this weekend, you can purchase a ticket for this show featuring clowns, music and dance.

Be One Of The First To See The Basquiat Exhibit At The MBAM

Cost: $16 for 21 to 30-year-olds. $24 if you're 31 or older. Free if you are 20 years old or younger.

When: From October 15, 2022, to February 19, 2023

Where: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, 1380, rue Sherbrooke O.

Why You Should Go: This new multidisciplinary exhibition explores Jean-Michel Basquiat's relationship with music and the way it impacted his artworks. If you're a fan of the neo-expressionism movement, this one should be a treat.

