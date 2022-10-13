A Punk Rock Flea Market With Over 60 Vendors Is Coming To Montreal This Weekend
It's all happening at Foufounes Électriques.🤘
Metalheads, alternative artists, skaters, musicians, tattoo enthusiasts, emo kids and anyone else with a hint of rebellious creativity are all invited to the fifth edition of Montreal's free-to-attend punk rock flea market at the Foufounes Électriques on October 16.
More than 60 vendors will showcase their artsy essentials. Expect to find tons of clothing, jewelry, vinyl, pins, soaps, patches, posters, skateboards and more.
Isa and Dédé, founders of the electric event boosted by the established local brand Broke And Stocked, are seeking to make room for underdogs and upcoming artists. "We want to give to all weirdos and losers, like ourselves, a place to become part of a community," Dédé told MTL Blog.
According to Dédé, past editions included local vendors and visiting artists from Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, New Brunswick, Scotland and Belgium.
Organizers expect the October 16 market to be its biggest edition ever.
The first 150 people to show up will get free t-shirts or tote bags with goodies inside. There will also be a raffle of items donated by vendors and all the money raised from it will go to charities.
Montreal's Punk Rock Flea Market: Loser Jamboree
Cost: Free to attend
When: October 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Les Foufounes Électriques, 87, rue Sainte-Catherine E.