The Quebec Weather Forecast For November Is Out — Here's When To Expect The First Snowfall
Winter is coming! ❄️
Although sweater weather season has been rather tame so far, the Quebec forecast is calling for some colder days ahead, in fact, as November fast approaches, the province will witness its first snowfall of the season. The Farmer's Almanac released its November 2022 weather predictions and while temperatures will drop, conditions will remain relatively calm.
Quebec will experience a splendid first couple of days of November as "fair skies" are expected. However, that doesn't appear to be the case for too long. According to the Farmer's Almanac, "windy weather with heavy rain followed by clearing cold conditions," is set for November 4 to 7.
As the first week of the month comes to an end, conditions will, fortunately, clear up. Between November 8 and 11, the province of Quebec can expect its very first snowfall but don't fret, it won't be a big one. Light snow and flurries are anticipated during this time with conditions then returning back to "fair."
Fair skies will remain in effect well into mid-November. However, don't expect these mild conditions to last. The Farmer's Almanac is calling for even more stormy skies between November 16 and 19 that will eventually lead to "much colder" temperatures. Brrr!
Rain mixed with wet snow, which any Montrealer will tell you is the absolute worst, is set to hit Quebec come November 20 - 23. Conditions will then remain "mostly fair" toward the end of November with "generally fair weather" taking us into December.
So, while temps are getting cold and some snow is anticipated, it's safe to say you won't be needing to bust out all your winter gear just yet.
