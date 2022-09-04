15 Designers & Brands Worth Checking Out At This Year's Montreal Fashion Week
Free workshops, events and gifts!
Montreal's Semaine Mode is back in town from September 19 to 25, aiming to make the local fashion world more inclusive and accessible to all.
From workshops to fashion shows, promotions and pop-up shops, this year's program includes tons of activities all over the city. Here's a list of free-to-attend events, bargain trips and must-try designers worth visiting so that you can plan your week-long window shopping ahead of time.
Kali & Sun
When: September 23, 24 & 25
Where: Online
Why You Should Go: With Kali & Sun, you can buy one item and get the second at 25% off. They will also be launching their new birthstone ring collection.
Andrea G Hand + Made
When: September 24 from 5.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.
Where: Studio 206, 4035, rue St-Ambroise, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: You will be able to relax, chat and talk about clothes with other fashion lovers at this launch party and try on a small size range of Andrea G Hand + Made's stunning fall collection.
Natalia Baquero
When: September 23 & 24
Where: 5155, rue D'Iberville, Suite 385, Buzzer 385, Montrea, QC
Why You Should Go: This headpiece and hat designer invites you to visit her gallery for "thinker's heads". New pieces will be showcased and there will be discounts on a curated selection of hats. You'll also have the opportunity to create your own dream headpiece. Registration is required for this event.
Inedit.e
When: September 23 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and September 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 6370, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Several local companies are joining forces to offer you a vintage shopping pop-up experience, with a DJ set and refreshments.
Atelier HOTELMOTEL
When: September 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 5333, ave. Casgrain, Suite 706, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This studio is launching its “COOL RUNNINGS” sneaker collection, starting with a presale of 25 pairs. You can get a discount in the shop or on the website with the promo code 'COOLRUNNINGS'. A gift will also be offered for each in-person sale.
Eliza Faulkner
When: September 22 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 9200, rue Meilleur, Suite 308, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This studio is opening its doors for a big sale. You can even watch how your clothing is made and learn about Eliza Faulkner's engagement in sustainability.
Harricana X Canadian Hat 1918
When: September 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 3697, rue Wellington, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This boutique in Verdun is organizing an eco fashion evening to launch its new collection. There will be cocktails as well as demonstrations of their upcycling process in the workshop.
Katrin Leblond Design
When: September 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 230, ave. Fairmount O., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: To celebrate the shop's 15th anniversary, you'll get 10% off the newest collection. A professional makeup artist can also do your makeup before visiting the studio for some added glam.
Albéric
When: September 22 at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Studio Giovanelli, 3081, rue Ontario E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This event marks the official launch of the brand with a fashion show at Studio Giovanelli. An exclusive pre-sale will also be offered on-site for the special occasion.
Pilar Aqueci
When: September 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 180, rue Beaubien E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: The jewelry boutique is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a visit to their workshop. Attendees will also be able to receive a gift — what exactly? Well, you'll just have to go and find out for yourself.
alliée.e
When: September 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 7240, rue Clark, Suite 101, Montreal, QC
Why You Should: This lingerie store is organizing a major workshop sale and you can get discounts for the duration of Fashion Week. A cute negligee at a discounted price? Don't mind if I do!
Twenty Compass
When: From September 19 to 25
Where: 4000, rue Saint-Ambroise, Suite 397, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: You can use the promo code 'SMM22' to save 20% off the Twenty Compass collection.
Maguire Shoes X Afterglo
When: September 22 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 5365, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This pop-up event will offer a mix of original shoes, sex toys and natural wines. Talking about a winning combo, amirite?
Tamara Rubilar
When: September 21 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m
Where: 2019, rue Moreau, Suite 416, Montreal, QC
Why You Should go: You have the opportunity to discover art embroidery and textile embellishment all while taking part in a workshop to create your own fabric flower. The studio will also be hosting several embroidery workshops this fall.
JLG Agency
When: September 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 555, rue Chabanel O., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: The JLG Agency will share its fall-winter 2022 trends.To celebrate the agency's 10th anniversary, they are organizing a fashion show where you can have cocktails. The first 50 participants will receive a gift.