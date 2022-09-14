Marché Floh Is Having A Vintage Clothes Sale This Weekend & The Prices Are Tempting AF
The entire terrasse will be $20 or less!
As the seasons change and the weather — well, the weather's staying pretty warm, actually. But on principle, the time is approaching to overhaul your wardrobe, pull those jeans and sweaters out of your closet and prepare for the chill to come. If that closet is uninspiring, we have the perfect event for you.
Marché Floh is hosting a massive clothing sale for the next two weekends, featuring three floors full of vintage items stocked by more than 20 local resellers. This end-of-season sale applies to all of the resellers who've taken up residence in Marché Floh's massive store space, and all clothing displayed on the terrasse will be priced at $20 or less.
The market hopes to provide local vintage resellers "an opportunity to sell in a low-risk, high-traffic brick and mortar space," allowing entrepreneurs access to a wider client base and inviting customers to explore a range of vintage styles and options.
The independent resellers who make up Marché Floh's client base bring distinct interpretations of vintage to the market, which gives interested clothes shoppers a great chance to spice up your wardrobe with a new statement piece or even some re-styled basics.
Whether you're a fan of vintage stores across the city or you're a Depop online shopping girlie, Marché Floh almost certainly has something for you. The time is now! Or, like, this weekend. And next weekend!
Marché Floh Seasonal Sale
When: September 16 to 18 and September 23 to 25,
Where: 4301, rue St-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: To explore a range of local vendors selling discounted vintage clothes right as the seasons change!