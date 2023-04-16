2 Back-To-Back Arsons Occurred In Montreal's West Island Sunday Morning
The SPVM arson unit is currently investigating.
The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) are investigating two cases of arson that occurred Sunday morning on Montreal's West Island.
The first case occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the backyard of a business on avenue André, near boulevard Hymus in the Dorval borough, SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said.
911 was notified that a possible suspect had been observed near the scene before the fire started. When the police arrived, firefighters were already present and trying to control the flames. According to the SPVM, roughly 10 tractor-trailers were affected by the fire and are considered a "total loss."
In the second event, 911 received a call around 4 a.m. from a citizen who said they had heard an explosive noise and could see a car on fire in the parking lot of a residence on rue Antoine-Faucon, near rue Sheinfeld in the Pierrefonds borough.
The SPVM said that a gas can was found near the car. However, no suspects or arrests have been made. The damage to the vehicle is "extensive."
Considering the suspicious nature of both events, the investigation into the cause and circumstances of the fires has been transferred to the SPVM. According to Dubuc, investigators from the arson unit will be responsible for these files and will be evaluating the scene to gather as much information as possible.
