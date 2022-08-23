2 Men Are In Critical Condition After Getting Shot In A Montreal Restaurant & Mall Parking Lot
The two incidents occurred at different locations on the island within the span of about 40 minutes.
Two men are in the hospital in critical condition after what Montreal police are calling murder attempts involving firearms. One took place in the parking lot of the Rockland Centre shopping mall in the Town of Mount Royal. The other occurred inside a restaurant on rue Saint-Denis in downtown Montreal.
The first incident, at the Rockland Centre, occurred at around 12:55 p.m. and involved a 44-year-old victim. SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said authorities fear for his life.
As of 3:25 p.m., investigators were still on the scene meeting with witnesses and examining surveillance footage to try to get a description of a suspect, according to Brabant.
The second incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Preliminary information gathered by police suggests a suspect approached the victim, a 50-year-old man, inside a restaurant and fired at least one shot before taking off in an "unknown direction," Brabant continued.
First responders had to perform CPR on the victim on the way to the hospital.
Police have closed rue Saint-Denis between boulevard de Maisonneuve and rue Ontario to carry out an investigation.
Brabant said it's so far unclear if the two events are linked.
\u201cDeux \u00e9v\u00e8nements arm\u00e9s sont survenus dans la m\u00e9tropole cet apr\u00e8s-midi. Le @SPVM est \u00e0 pied d\u2019\u0153uvre dans les secteurs touch\u00e9s pour rassurer les citoyen-ennes et mener l\u2019enqu\u00eate.\n\nToutes les ressources n\u00e9cessaires sont mises en place pour faire la lumi\u00e8re sur ces crimes. #polmtl\u201d— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1661281896
Mayor Valérie Plante responded to the violence on social media, assuring residents that "all necessary resources are in place to shed light on these crimes."
