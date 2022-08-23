Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

2 Men Are In Critical Condition After Getting Shot In A Montreal Restaurant & Mall Parking Lot

The two incidents occurred at different locations on the island within the span of about 40 minutes.

Senior Editor
Montreal police car.

Montreal police car.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

Two men are in the hospital in critical condition after what Montreal police are calling murder attempts involving firearms. One took place in the parking lot of the Rockland Centre shopping mall in the Town of Mount Royal. The other occurred inside a restaurant on rue Saint-Denis in downtown Montreal.

The first incident, at the Rockland Centre, occurred at around 12:55 p.m. and involved a 44-year-old victim. SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said authorities fear for his life.

As of 3:25 p.m., investigators were still on the scene meeting with witnesses and examining surveillance footage to try to get a description of a suspect, according to Brabant.

The second incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Preliminary information gathered by police suggests a suspect approached the victim, a 50-year-old man, inside a restaurant and fired at least one shot before taking off in an "unknown direction," Brabant continued.

First responders had to perform CPR on the victim on the way to the hospital.

Police have closed rue Saint-Denis between boulevard de Maisonneuve and rue Ontario to carry out an investigation.

Brabant said it's so far unclear if the two events are linked.

Mayor Valérie Plante responded to the violence on social media, assuring residents that "all necessary resources are in place to shed light on these crimes."

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...