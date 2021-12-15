2 Montreal Schools Have Closed After Students Tested Positive For The Omicron Variant
According to letters sent home to parents shared by the @CovidEcoles Twitter account.
Two Montreal schools have been forced to shut their doors for a period of time due to possible outbreaks of the Omicron variant.
As shown on the COVID Ecoles Quebec (@CovidEcoles) Twitter account, École primaire des Coquelicots in Verdun and École Sainte-Geneviève Sud in Lasalle are both now closed until December 24.
The letters sent home to parents at the two schools both state that in the last week, multiple students have received a positive COVID-19 Omicron test.
**Variant Omicron en milieu scolaire *** \n\nFermeture temporaire de l\u2019\u00c9cole des Coquelicots et d\u00e9pistage\n\n#polqc #assnat #qcpolipic.twitter.com/TY9HSxK7Qm— Covid Ecoles Quebec (@Covid Ecoles Quebec) 1639525952
Both schools have requested that all students and employees get two COVID-19 tests. École Sainte-Geneviève Sud is asking that everyone get one by December 16 and another on December 22, while École primaire des Coquelicots asks that students and staff get the first test by December 15 and the second on December 22.*
***2eme \u00e9cole avec cas Omicron \u00e0 Montr\u00e9al: \n\n\u00c9cole Sainte-Genevi\u00e8ve Sud de Lasalle***\n\n#polqc #assnat #qcpolipic.twitter.com/HEWBxw0xwh— Covid Ecoles Quebec (@Covid Ecoles Quebec) 1639532828
The letters say that those who have received an isolation order must remain at home until the schools reopen, even with a negative test result.*
According to the @CovidEcoles Twitter account, McGill University confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on December 13 among members of its "sports teams and associated Athletics and Recreation staff."*
On Tuesday, the government confirmed that Quebecers will be able to claim free rapid COVID-19 tests at more than 1,900 pharmacies across the province starting on December 20.
*This article has been updated.