A 25-Year-Old Woman Was Stabbed In Westmount Sunday Morning & She's Now In Critical Condition
She suffered multiple injuries.
A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being stabbed in Westmount overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
A spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said police received a call at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday regarding an altercation near Boulevard de Maisonneuve Ouest and Avenue Roslyn.
Security officers patroling nearby were able to arrest the suspect, according to the SPVM.
The victim, who the spokesperson said "suffered from multiple injuries from a sharp object to the upper body," was transported to the hospital.
As of 7:50 this morning, a security perimeter was set up around the area.
The spokesperson said investigators will meet with the suspect to determine the "causes and circumstances" of the crime.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
