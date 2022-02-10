Trending Topics

A 16-Year-Old Has Died After A Stabbing In Pointe-Claire On Tuesday

Senior Editor
Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

A 16-year-old died on Thursday, February 10, after sustaining what Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils described as an injury by a sharp object in Pointe-Claire on Tuesday afternoon.

The SPVM major crimes unit has taken over the investigation. Chèvrefils said the teen died as a result of his injuries but an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

A second teen was also injured.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

