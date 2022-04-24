A 52-Year-Old Man Was Stabbed In An Underground Parking Garage In Montreal This Weekend
Montreal police are still trying to find the suspect.
Montreal police received a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning about an individual who was stabbed in an underground parking garage.
SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois told MTL Blog, "according to the first information that we received, there was a conflict between the victim and the suspect."
The parking garage where the altercation between the two men took place was in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on avenue Gaspe near rue Bernard Est and rue St. Viateur, according to the SPVM.
Police were told that the suspect, a man who is described to be in his 40s, injured the victim "with a sharp object on the lower body."
After this occurred, the victim is said to have fled the scene on foot.
Once police arrived, the victim, a 52-year-old man, was brought to the hospital. Comtois explained that while the victim is injured, there is no fear for his life.
Investigators went to analyze the scene and a canine was called, but at the time of writing this article, no arrests had been made and the event was still under investigation.
