Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A 52-Year-Old Man Was Stabbed In An Underground Parking Garage In Montreal This Weekend

Montreal police are still trying to find the suspect.

Staff Writer
Montreal police sign.

Montreal police sign.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Montreal police received a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning about an individual who was stabbed in an underground parking garage.

SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois told MTL Blog, "according to the first information that we received, there was a conflict between the victim and the suspect."

The parking garage where the altercation between the two men took place was in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on avenue Gaspe near rue Bernard Est and rue St. Viateur, according to the SPVM.

Police were told that the suspect, a man who is described to be in his 40s, injured the victim "with a sharp object on the lower body."

After this occurred, the victim is said to have fled the scene on foot.

Once police arrived, the victim, a 52-year-old man, was brought to the hospital. Comtois explained that while the victim is injured, there is no fear for his life.

Investigators went to analyze the scene and a canine was called, but at the time of writing this article, no arrests had been made and the event was still under investigation.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...