Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Montreal Police Arrested One Man After Two 25-Year-Olds Were Stabbed Downtown

The two 25-year-old men are expected to recover.

Senior Editor
Downtown Montreal skyline.

Downtown Montreal skyline.

Stephane Legrand | Dreamstime

Montreal police arrested one suspect, a 26-year-old man, after the stabbing of two 25-year-old men downtown early Wednesday morning. The victims sustained what an SPVM spokesperson described as lacerations to their lower bodies. They are expected to recover.

The incident occurred at around 1:15 a.m. when authorities received a 911 call about two men who were stabbed near the intersection of rues Guy and Sainte-Catherine Ouest, the spokesperson said.

Police arrested the 26-year-old suspect on the scene, where they also found a knife. The two victims were sent to the hospital.

Witnesses told police that a conflict began inside a bar on rue Guy before continuing outside, where the stabbing occurred.

Investigators had left the scene by 8 a.m.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...