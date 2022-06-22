Montreal Police Arrested One Man After Two 25-Year-Olds Were Stabbed Downtown
The two 25-year-old men are expected to recover.
Montreal police arrested one suspect, a 26-year-old man, after the stabbing of two 25-year-old men downtown early Wednesday morning. The victims sustained what an SPVM spokesperson described as lacerations to their lower bodies. They are expected to recover.
The incident occurred at around 1:15 a.m. when authorities received a 911 call about two men who were stabbed near the intersection of rues Guy and Sainte-Catherine Ouest, the spokesperson said.
Police arrested the 26-year-old suspect on the scene, where they also found a knife. The two victims were sent to the hospital.
Witnesses told police that a conflict began inside a bar on rue Guy before continuing outside, where the stabbing occurred.
Investigators had left the scene by 8 a.m.