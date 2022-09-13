Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
comments

3 People Were Shot In 2 Separate Shootings In Downtown Montreal

There was a third shooting in Rosemont with no apparent victims.

Senior Editor
Downtown Montreal skyline as seen from Mount Royal on a sunny morning in 2018.​

Downtown Montreal skyline as seen from Mount Royal on a sunny morning in 2018.

Rndmst | Dreamstime

Three men are in the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds in two separate shooting incidents in downtown Montreal Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A third shooting with no apparent victims also took place in the borough of Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie.

The first incident occurred at Place Émilie-Gamelin in Ville-Marie at around midnight. Montreal police spokesperson Gabriella Youakim said officers responded to a call about gunfire to find a 38-year-old victim with gunshot injuries to his upper body.

He was brought to the hospital in critical condition but later stabilized.

Preliminary information suggests a single suspect opened fire in the direction of the victim before fleeing the scene, police said. Investigators had established a perimeter at the scene of the crime, but there had been no arrests as of 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The second incident occurred about 30 minutes later near the intersection of 31e Avenue and rue Beaubien in Rosemont, where a 911 caller reported they had heard gunfire outside. Officers arrived to find shell casings and projectile impacts on a parked car but no apparent victims, Youakim said. Investigators were trying to piece together what exactly happened.

Then at around 2 a.m. authorities received a call about gunshots on rue Saint-Denis near boulevard de Maisonneuve downtown. Responding officers found two victims, a 26-year-old with lower-body injuries and a 32-year-old with upper-body injuries, who were brought to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Police arrested two men, a 34-year-old and 47-year-old, on-site. Youakim said the two are "known" to police, but that the relationship between the suspects and victims was still unknown as of Tuesday morning. Investigators set up a perimeter to analyze the scene of the crime.

Investigations are ongoing.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Recommended For You

Loading...