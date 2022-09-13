3 People Were Shot In 2 Separate Shootings In Downtown Montreal
There was a third shooting in Rosemont with no apparent victims.
Three men are in the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds in two separate shooting incidents in downtown Montreal Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A third shooting with no apparent victims also took place in the borough of Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie.
The first incident occurred at Place Émilie-Gamelin in Ville-Marie at around midnight. Montreal police spokesperson Gabriella Youakim said officers responded to a call about gunfire to find a 38-year-old victim with gunshot injuries to his upper body.
He was brought to the hospital in critical condition but later stabilized.
Preliminary information suggests a single suspect opened fire in the direction of the victim before fleeing the scene, police said. Investigators had established a perimeter at the scene of the crime, but there had been no arrests as of 4 a.m. Tuesday.
The second incident occurred about 30 minutes later near the intersection of 31e Avenue and rue Beaubien in Rosemont, where a 911 caller reported they had heard gunfire outside. Officers arrived to find shell casings and projectile impacts on a parked car but no apparent victims, Youakim said. Investigators were trying to piece together what exactly happened.
Then at around 2 a.m. authorities received a call about gunshots on rue Saint-Denis near boulevard de Maisonneuve downtown. Responding officers found two victims, a 26-year-old with lower-body injuries and a 32-year-old with upper-body injuries, who were brought to the hospital and are in stable condition.
Police arrested two men, a 34-year-old and 47-year-old, on-site. Youakim said the two are "known" to police, but that the relationship between the suspects and victims was still unknown as of Tuesday morning. Investigators set up a perimeter to analyze the scene of the crime.
Investigations are ongoing.
