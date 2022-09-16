Montreal Police Investigating After A Woman Was Found Dead In Montreal-Nord Apartment
The SPVM have labelled the death as "suspicious."
The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) is currently investigating a "suspicious death" after a 42-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment building in Montreal-Nord.
Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for the SPVM stated that the Montreal police received a phone call at around 9:30 a.m. Friday and immediately responded to the apartment complex, which is located on boulevard Lacordaire, near rue Charleroi. The woman was found by a friend who hadn't heard from her in a while. Upon checking up on the 42-year-old, she was found unconscious in the apartment.
While the death has not been ruled a homicide, Jean-Pierre Brabant stated that there were several "marks of violence" on the victim's body. The major crime unit has been notified and perimeters have been set up outside the apartment
Brabant said that the police are still investigating the scene and an autopsy will be performed in the next few days in order to determine a more concrete cause behind the woman's death. The SPVM is currently going door-to-door within the apartment building to ask nearby residents if they saw or heard anything suspicious and to gather any existing security footage.
