16 Of The Wildest Dates You Can Go On In Montreal
For everyone tired of going to the same dates over and over again.
An interesting profile comes up, you swipe right and you got a match. You exchange a few words, and feel confident there might be a spark, so you finally agree to meet in person. Now, what's the plan?
Dinner and a movie? A homemade meal? A bike ride by the river? None of those things will impress your new flame.
Luckily for you, we've compiled a list of the wildest date ideas for you. Forcing yourself to show some guts, you'll certainly have a better time, and, who knows, maybe that'll finally lead to something exciting?
Whether you're looking to rekindle the fire of love with your honey or impress your Tinder date, we've got you boo.
Hang Gliding
If you've wanted to try hang gliding for forever, this is your sign. And what would make this experience even better is to bring a partner along for the ride.
I mean, someone has got to witness you crush your fear, right?
Rock climbing
Now, depending on whether or not you've actually rock climbed before or not, you can make this one more intense by climbing on actual rocks. But while we know you know, let's remind you that you should not venture out into the wild before being properly trained.
For you beginners still looking for an activity that will make your heart race while keeping your clothes on, indoor rock climbing is the place to be!
Skydiving
When you think adrenaline-inducing entertainment, skydiving probably makes the list. What better way to awaken your senses than jump out of a moving plane?
If you want to kill two birds with one stone, you can cross the activity off bucket list, while making the most out of your outing with your prospect or lover.
Surfing
Now, you might think surfing only exists in beach movies and TV shows from Down Under, but you'll be surprised to know that you can actually ride the waves on the South Shore.
Oasis Surf at the Dix30 on the South Shore has an indoor surf spot that will make you feel almost as awesome as if you were to catch some waves in the ocean. Okay, this isn't Hawai'i, but at least you won't be scared to star into real-life Jaws.
If you're not afraid to get wet and like some physical exertion, try this out!
Learn to be a pilot
If you truly want to impress your date, show them the world from above. Nothing melts someone's heart faster than to say "wanna fly with me?".
This is the chance to realize your childhood dream of sitting in the captain seat. And yes, flying a plane is a thing you can legitimately do. Let's talk about sweeping your love off their feet!
Go rafting on the St-Lawrence
Wanna get wet on the absolute ride of your life? Well, lucky you, you can go rafting right here on the St-Lawrence. It's so close, you can go for a walk in the morning, have lunch, go rafting in the afternoon and still be ready for dinner.
Talk about a date to remember!
Ride a chairlift at night
If night activities are more your jam, Tonga Lumina might be for you. It's a magical walk through a lit-up forest that will absolutely make your night.
And yes, it starts off with a ride on a chairlift.
In the dark, up in the air, you'll get an amazing view of the displays, as well as plenty of time to smooch. Picture perfect, right?
Bungee jumping
This one is a classic. The idea of jumping off a high cliff secured by nothing more than a string and a harness might freak you out to no end, but if you love adrenaline, then this is definitely on your to-do list.
For sure, going through something like that with your special someone can only strengthen the bond. Either way, this idea of a date will definitely surprise your honey and keep them more interested than a walk in the park.
Pole dancing
If you dare to try out something new and exciting, you can't go wrong with this. Get in touch with your sensual side and dazzle your date with what your body can do.
Still, do not be fooled, this is a definitely a workout. You might find yourself aching, but your partner will love it. And so will you!
Mud race
Mud races are super fun; it's exhilarating getting that dirty and not caring even the slightest bit about it. You and your person can pretend you're a toddler and just jump into a giant pile of mud like you used to.
If you want to see someone's smile, get them dirty and running in mud!
Ghost tour
Walking around at night in the city and learning all about the creepy history is not only super interesting, but it can chill up your spine. It's even more fun when you have someone to hold onto when you get a little more scared that you're proud to admit.
Just being out at night can give you goosebumps, but trust that you'll feel right as rain as long as you've got your love there with you.
Zero gravity yoga
Okay, when you hear the word "yoga", you probably don't exactly think "exhilarating" but soaring through the air in zero gravity yoga is definitely an experience out of this world.
It's both a workout and super relaxing. An excuse to get up close and personal with your date other is reason enough to give it a shot. And who knows, you may just find yourself a new favorite hobby, and one that you can enjoy with your someone else.
Draw naked people
Life drawing can be pretty therapeutic when you allow yourself to get into it.
If you have any hidden art skills, or if you can't even hold a pencil right, then this is an unconventional date idea that just may make your day. Whether you go for talent or laughs, you'll be sure to enjoy your time together.
Archery combat
This one is definitely as cool as it sounds. Find someone who is courageous enough to try this out with you, and you're guaranteed an epic time.
You'll actually get to run around shooting people with a bow and arrows. Obviously they're not real bows and arrows (no murder allowed), but they will definitely make you feel electrified.
Go to a shooting range
Know what it feels like to shoot a gun? Chances are, you don't. But you could! If you're bored with your usual date ideas, then try a shooting range.. because why not?
A range officer can guide you and your partner through the steps under direct supervision, while ensuring everyone's safety. You're definitely going to feel more inspired than you currently feel now. And then, you'll be able to say that you know how to use a firearm!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 16, 2018.