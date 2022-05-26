11 Romantic Date Ideas You Can Take Your Favourite Person This Summer In And Around Montreal
Love is in the air this summer 💕☀️
Summer in Montreal is officially here, which means there are loads of things to do in and around Montreal for you and your special someone to do.
One summer list, in particular, you're going to want to make sooner rather than later is a list of dates to take your significant other or fave friend on, and considering Montreal is easily one of Canada's most romantic cities, there are loads of romantic adventures for you to take this sunny season.
So, head out on one of these many must-try spots to truly get a sense of how much love there is in the air.
Go On A Gourmet Picnic
Price: $87 plus tax for a basket for two
Address: 3595, Montée Robillard, St-Benoît de Mirabel, QC
Why You Need To Go: There's something so charming about a picnic for two in a beautiful setting and while lunch in a Montreal park is great, why not treat your special someone to a special picnic. The team behind one of the city's top restaurants, Au Pied de Cochon, has once again opened up its orchard in Mirabel for you to enjoy a gourmet meal prepared with ingredients from the property and from around the area.
Head To A Winery
Address: Throughout Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Think a winery is just a trip you do with your galpals? Think again! A winery is the perfect day trip to take with your S.O. to try some vino and take in the views of the countryside... Plus, getting to show off your wine knowledge is always a bonus.
Have An Ice Cream Date
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: An oldie but a goodie. There's something so simple about an ice cream date in the summertime, but it never fails... Plus, if you can't decide what flavour, you can always mix and match and share a few bites.
Wander Through This Stunning Lavender Field
Address: 902, Chemin Fresnière, Saint-Eustache, QC
Why You Need To Go: This dreamy lavender field is a fantastic way to get out of the city with your partner. Aside from the most beautiful rows and the most exquisite smell of lavender, be sure to stop by the gift shop and the cafe. Pups are welcome, too, so the whole family can get in on the fun.
Discover Endless Rows Of Tulips
Address:
- 1055, rue Principale, Laval, QC
- 1201, chemin du Général Vanier, Boucherville, QC
- corner of rues de la Commune and du Quai King-Edward, Montreal Old Port
Why You Need To Go: Continuing the idea of flower-based dates, everyone's favourite tulip fields are back with its locations in Laval and Boucherville, plus a new location in Old Montreal. Bring your own picnic and spend the day making your way through the rows and stopping to smell the tulips.
Visit All That Espace pour la Vie Has To Offer
Address: 4101, rue Sherbrooke E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Espace pour la vie has lots of really fantastic, educational programming and is a great place in the city to spend the day learning and seeing some amazing exhibits. Visit the Botanical Gardens, especially now that the flowers are in full bloom, go stargazing at the planetarium or check out the newly-renovated insectarium.
Embark On A Beach Day
Address: Plage Saint-Zotique, 105 81e Avenue, Saint-Zotique, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nothing says summer quite like a day on the beach. Plage Saint Zotique is a classic spot for Montrealers to visit during the summer and makes for a great day to spend the day with your person just relaxing by the water.
Go And Get Your Hike On
Address: Throughout Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Couples that sweat together, stay together. La belle province has incredible hikes and trails for you to explore with your S.O. where you can talk about life and soak in the views... but any view with them is a spectacular view.
Get Fruity And Go Berry Picking
Address: Throughout Quebec
Why You Need To Go: If your partner was a berry, you'd pick them, right? There are lots of places around Montreal where you can pick your own fresh Quebec strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and more. And if that wasn't sweet enough, you can bring them home and bake something together to enjoy the fruits of your labour.
Make Your Way Through The Cidery Route
Address: See website for multiple cideries
Why You Need To Go: Love is a journey and so is this cidery route through Montérégie. 10 cideries along 140 kilometres, you can spend the recommended three days to sip your way through the route for a weekend getaway ot you can visit one or two for a day trip and make it home in time for dinner.
Get A Gibeau Orange Julep
Address: 7700, boul. Decarie, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This iconic Montreal spot is more than just somewhere to go on your summer bucket list. It's one of the must-do summer dates, too. Grab your favourite snack and drink and be a real tourist in your own city.