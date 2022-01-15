40 Dogs Rescued From Dog Meat Farms Are Coming To Montreal To Look For New Homes
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Humane Society International (HSI) is sending 110 dogs it rescued from dog meat farms in South Korea to Canada to receive medical and behavioural care and begin a search for adoptive homes. 40 of the dogs are destined for Montreal. Others will be sent to a shelter in the United States.
Most are Jindos, a breed Dogtime.com says stands out for its loyalty and intelligence.
The dogs were rescued last year but haven't been able to make the journey to North American until now because of COVID-19 restrictions, HSI said in a January 13 press release.
Some of the dogs come from a farm with what HSI describes as particularly "horrendous conditions," including "small, dilapidated wire cages." The society says authorities closed the farm after responding to complaints from neighbours who reported sounds of "dogs crying in terror."
"These dogs have endured tremendous suffering and our team is thrilled to be bringing them to safety and helping them recover from their physical and psychological trauma," HSI/Canada Senior Campaign Manager Ewa Demianowicz said in a statement.
"I hope very much that for these dogs flying to Canada, the dog meat industry will soon be just a distant memory," Nara Kim, HSI/Korea's dog meat campaign manager, added.
HSI reports the South Korean government is currently considering a ban on dog meat.
"They have experienced the worst of humanity," Kim continued. "But now they will know what love and compassion feels like."
The dogs are expected to arrive in Canada through the week of January 17.