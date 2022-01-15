Trending Topics

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

40 Dogs Rescued From Dog Meat Farms Are Coming To Montreal To Look For New Homes

"These dogs have endured tremendous suffering."

Senior Editor
40 Dogs Rescued From Dog Meat Farms Are Coming To Montreal To Look For New Homes
Jean Chung/For HSI

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Humane Society International (HSI) is sending 110 dogs it rescued from dog meat farms in South Korea to Canada to receive medical and behavioural care and begin a search for adoptive homes. 40 of the dogs are destined for Montreal. Others will be sent to a shelter in the United States.

Most are Jindos, a breed Dogtime.com says stands out for its loyalty and intelligence.

The dogs were rescued last year but haven't been able to make the journey to North American until now because of COVID-19 restrictions, HSI said in a January 13 press release.

Some of the dogs come from a farm with what HSI describes as particularly "horrendous conditions," including "small, dilapidated wire cages." The society says authorities closed the farm after responding to complaints from neighbours who reported sounds of "dogs crying in terror."

"These dogs have endured tremendous suffering and our team is thrilled to be bringing them to safety and helping them recover from their physical and psychological trauma," HSI/Canada Senior Campaign Manager Ewa Demianowicz said in a statement.

"I hope very much that for these dogs flying to Canada, the dog meat industry will soon be just a distant memory," Nara Kim, HSI/Korea's dog meat campaign manager, added.

HSI reports the South Korean government is currently considering a ban on dog meat.

"They have experienced the worst of humanity," Kim continued. "But now they will know what love and compassion feels like."

The dogs are expected to arrive in Canada through the week of January 17.

A Quebec Man Who Beat His Dog Is Going To Prison & She Finally Found A Loving New Home

SPCA officers found her with a punctured eye, broken teeth and a skull wound.

Montreal SPCA

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

The Montreal SPCA says a man in his twenties who beat his dog is now facing a seven-month prison stay after pleading guilty to one count of "willfully failing to provide suitable and adequate care" and two counts of "willfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury" to a dog.

Keep Reading Show less

Rescue All Dogs Has 6 Pups Looking For Forever Homes In Montreal Right Now (PHOTOS)

If you've been looking to adopt, now's your chance!

@rescuealldogsco | Instagram

If you've been waiting for the right moment to finally adopt a dog in Montreal, Rescue All Dogs has six beautiful canines looking for forever homes right now.

Started by Kim Desautels and Yossi Ohana back in 2018, "Rescue All Dogs (RAD) is a non-profit organization focused on rescuing dogs which have been abused, neglected, abandoned, or are scheduled to be euthanized in high kill shelters."

Keep Reading Show less

Denis Coderre Has Promised Not To Ban Pit Bulls & Other Specific Dog Breeds In Montreal

His party says it wants to make Montreal an "animal-friendly city."

Denis Coderre | Facebook

Denis Coderre has promised not to ban pit bulls and other specific dog breeds if he becomes mayor once again.

The Ensemble Montréal platform has pledged to make Montreal an "animal-friendly city," among other things.

Keep Reading Show less

The Many Dogs Of Montreal Enjoying The "Woof" Out Of This Morning's Big Snowfall (11 Photos)

Cuuuuuute!

This morning, I took my dog Biff out for a walk, but I didn't look out the window first.

When I got outside I was horrified. Biff on the other hand, was as happy as a pig in shit.

Keep Reading Show less