Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
spca

The Montreal SPCA Is Hiring A Dozen Positions With Some Pretty Impressive Benefits

And by benefits, we aren't just talking about the time working with adorable animals!

Associate Editor
SPCA employee holding a puppy, Right: SPCA employee with dog.

SPCA employee holding a puppy, Right: SPCA employee with dog.

SPCA Montreal | Facebook

On April 29, 2022, the Montreal SPCA announced on its social media pages that they are currently recruiting a dozen employees to fill various positions as the animal charity organization enters its high season.

Considering many pet owners abandon their pets come the summertime, the SPCA needs "more hands on deck" to help with the increase in animals throughout its shelters.

"There are positions for (almost) everyone, with or without experience working with animals, for office positions, working with the public or out in the field," the Montreal SPCA stated.

Candidates interested in applying can do so for various positions including on-call adoption counsellors, a veterinarian, a dispatcher in the investigation office, an animal protection officer, a foster care counsellor, and a receptionist in a veterinary clinic or a donor relations officers.

The Montreal SPCA is also looking to fill three roles for animal care workers and two additional positions as customer service agents/receptionists.

The jobs come with a number of alluring benefits, and we are not just talking about getting paid for taking care of furry and adorable animals.

The SPCA offers employees an array of benefits including a 20% discount on Animagasin items and various other discounts at stores. You can also benefit from reduced adoption fees, sick leave and personal days.

Employees will also be able to take advantage of the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and offices within walking distance of a metro station. For Montrealers, you'll be able to walk right over to the SPCA located seconds away from Namur metro station.

If you're set on driving to work, the Montreal SPCA has free on-site parking and electric car hookups, too!

For more information, the SPCA encourages interested applicants to check out the positions offered on the job listing website or send your CV to recrutement@spcamontreal.com.

Montreal SPCA Open Positions

Salary: Depends on position

Company: Montreal SPCA

Apply here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...