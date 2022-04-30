The Montreal SPCA Is Hiring A Dozen Positions With Some Pretty Impressive Benefits
And by benefits, we aren't just talking about the time working with adorable animals!
On April 29, 2022, the Montreal SPCA announced on its social media pages that they are currently recruiting a dozen employees to fill various positions as the animal charity organization enters its high season.
Considering many pet owners abandon their pets come the summertime, the SPCA needs "more hands on deck" to help with the increase in animals throughout its shelters.
"There are positions for (almost) everyone, with or without experience working with animals, for office positions, working with the public or out in the field," the Montreal SPCA stated.
Candidates interested in applying can do so for various positions including on-call adoption counsellors, a veterinarian, a dispatcher in the investigation office, an animal protection officer, a foster care counsellor, and a receptionist in a veterinary clinic or a donor relations officers.
The Montreal SPCA is also looking to fill three roles for animal care workers and two additional positions as customer service agents/receptionists.
The jobs come with a number of alluring benefits, and we are not just talking about getting paid for taking care of furry and adorable animals.
The SPCA offers employees an array of benefits including a 20% discount on Animagasin items and various other discounts at stores. You can also benefit from reduced adoption fees, sick leave and personal days.
Employees will also be able to take advantage of the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and offices within walking distance of a metro station. For Montrealers, you'll be able to walk right over to the SPCA located seconds away from Namur metro station.
If you're set on driving to work, the Montreal SPCA has free on-site parking and electric car hookups, too!
For more information, the SPCA encourages interested applicants to check out the positions offered on the job listing website or send your CV to recrutement@spcamontreal.com.
Montreal SPCA Open Positions
Salary: Depends on position
Company: Montreal SPCA
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.