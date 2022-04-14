Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

6 Jobs In Montreal At RBC — Ranked The #1 Employer In Canada — That Don't Require A Degree

RBC scored the top spot on LinkedIn's "2022 Top Companies in Canada" list.

Trying to figure out where to apply when looking for jobs in Montreal can tough but luckily there are rankings like the "2022 LinkedIn Top Companies in Canada" list to help narrow down your search.

RBC scored the top spot in this ranking, meaning it's considered to be the best company in Canada to work for this year in terms of career development, according to LinkedIn.

At the time of writing this article, RBC had 204 job postings on LinkedIn for positions in Montreal. Here's a look at a few that don't require a university degree to apply!

Web Content Developer

Anyone who considers themselves a web-wiz would be perfect for this job. To apply, RBC says you should have experience with HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Content Management Systems (CMS) like WordPress, and web accessibility.

Administrative Assistant


As an Administrative Assistant for RBC, you'd be responsible for taking calls and responding to emails from clients, advisors and partners of the company. For this position, RBC is looking for people who enjoy working in a team and have good communication skills in both English and French.

Building Support Officer

A degree may not be required to become a Building Support Officer for RBC, but the company wants people who are knowledgable in using Excel, SharePoint and Word and who have at least two years of experience in the Operations support environment.

English Business Banking Advisor

This ones for the anglophones in Montreal! To become an English Business Banking Advisor for RBC, one should have strong English communication skills, both oral and written, plus Advice Center experience and the ability to work flexible hours to meet clients' needs.
Bilingual Customer Service Representative

Being a Bilingual Customer Service Representative requires one to engage with RBC clients through various communication channels, help with contributing to team results, and manage client-related risks.

Client Experience Specialist

For this position, RBC is looking for people who are good with problem resolution, have experience in training and coaching people and a "strong understanding of all of the Trade financing products."

