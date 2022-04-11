A New Best Companies To Work For In Canada Ranking Is Out & 22 Have Openings In Montreal
Get your resumé ready!
For those hoping to start building their career at a stable company or trying to figure out where to apply for a new job, the 2022 LinkedIn Top Companies in Canada list has got your back.
The companies that made this list are ones said to not only attract new employees but also manage to keep them.
"We looked at LinkedIn data across seven pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds," a press release explained.
Here's a look at the 2022 LinkedIn Top Companies in Canada list:
1. RBC
2. TD Bank
3. Alphabet (the parent company of Google)
4. SAP
5. Scotiabank
6. Cognizant
7. Salesforce
8. CIBC
9. PepsiCo
10. Bell
12. Amazon
13. George Weston Ltd.
14. Unilever
15. AMD
16. Desjardins
17. Siemens
18. The Hospital for Sick Children
19. Citi
20. Publicis Groupe
21. Walmart
22. Apple
23. PCL Construction
24. Meta
25. General Motors
The good news? All the companies except three of them have job openings in Montreal posted on LinkedIn!
If you already work for any of these companies, you can take pride in knowing you've got a spot at one of LinkedIn's top-ranked businesses in Canada this year. And if you don't already work for any of them, you could always consider applying.
As for the question of whether there are any takeaways from this list, I'd definitely say that working at a bank seems to be where it's at this year, with six banks making LinkedIn's ranking. Food for thought!
Job openings in Montreal were available at 22 out of the 25 companies on the list at the time of writing this article but are subject to change.
