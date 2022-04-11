Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

A New Best Companies To Work For In Canada Ranking Is Out & 22 Have Openings In Montreal

For those hoping to start building their career at a stable company or trying to figure out where to apply for a new job, the 2022 LinkedIn Top Companies in Canada list has got your back.

The companies that made this list are ones said to not only attract new employees but also manage to keep them.

"We looked at LinkedIn data across seven pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds," a press release explained.

Here's a look at the 2022 LinkedIn Top Companies in Canada list:

1. RBC

2. TD Bank

3. Alphabet (the parent company of Google)

4. SAP

5. Scotiabank

6. Cognizant

7. Salesforce

8. CIBC

9. PepsiCo

10. Bell

11. BMO Financial Group

12. Amazon

13. George Weston Ltd.

14. Unilever

15. AMD

16. Desjardins

17. Siemens

18. The Hospital for Sick Children

19. Citi

20. Publicis Groupe

21. Walmart

22. Apple

23. PCL Construction

24. Meta

25. General Motors

The good news? All the companies except three of them have job openings in Montreal posted on LinkedIn!

If you already work for any of these companies, you can take pride in knowing you've got a spot at one of LinkedIn's top-ranked businesses in Canada this year. And if you don't already work for any of them, you could always consider applying.

As for the question of whether there are any takeaways from this list, I'd definitely say that working at a bank seems to be where it's at this year, with six banks making LinkedIn's ranking. Food for thought!

Job openings in Montreal were available at 22 out of the 25 companies on the list at the time of writing this article but are subject to change.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

