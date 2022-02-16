The Top Montreal Employers 2022 List Is Out & Many Currently Have Open Positions
Looking for a new job? 👀
Let's face it — trying to decide which field to work in can be difficult, but trying to decide which companies to apply to in that field can be even more difficult. Luckily, we've got rankings that gives us an idea of who the top Montreal employers are to help us in our job quests.
The Montréal's Top Employerslist for 2022 is now out, so anyone looking for employment in the city can get an idea of where to send their resumes.
Winners were selected based on eight criteria "(1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement."
The winning employers are said to be progressive companies with a lot to offer their employees. Various well-known companies made the list like Air Canada, Bell, GSoft and L'Oréal, plus some of our city's beloved universities like Concordia and McGill.
And if you check out the companies on sites like LinkedIn or Indeed, you'll see that many of them currently have open positions.
Here's the full list of the 2022 winners of the Montréal's Top Employers competition:
- ABB Canada
- Air Canada
- BAM Strategy
- Beaconsfield, City of
- Behaviour Interactive Inc.
- Bell Canada
- Bell Textron Canada Ltd.
- Blue Cross Canassurance Group
- BNP Paribas (Canada)
- Broadsign Canada Company
- Business Development Bank of Canada
- CAE Inc.
- Canadian National Railway
- Carebook Technologies Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories Montréal ULC
- CIUSSS West-Central Montreal
- Compulsion Games ULC
- Concordia University
- Croesus Finansoft
- CSL Group Inc.
- Danone Canada
- DRW Holdings, LLC
- Eidos Interactive Corporation
- Fairstone Financial Inc.
- Fednav Limited
- Fresche Solutions Inc.
- Fromageries Bel Canada Inc.
- Genetec Inc.
- GSoft
- Humania Assurance Inc.
- Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd.
- Insight Canada, Inc.
- Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc.
- Keurig Canada Inc.
- Larochelle Groupe Conseil Inc.
- Laurentian Pilotage Authority
- Laurentide Controls Ltd.
- L'Oréal Canada Inc.
- Lowe's Canada
- Ludia Inc.
- Lundbeck Canada Inc.
- Maples Group
- McGill University
- McKesson Canada
- Mistplay Inc.
- Morgan Stanley Services Canada Corp.
- Nakisa Inc.
- Nestlé Nespresso Canada
- Nuance Communications Canada, Inc.
- OneSpan Canada Inc.
- Pfizer Canada ULC
- Pharmascience Inc.
- Pomerleau Inc.
- PSB BOISJOLI LLP
- Public Sector Pension Investment Board / PSP Investments
- Public Services and Procurement Canada, Quebec region
- Richter LLP
- Rio Tinto
- Société québécoise d'information juridique / SOQUIJ
- Sodexo Canada Ltd.
- Trouw Nutrition Canada
- Ubisoft Canadian Studios
- Ultra Electronics TCS Inc.
- Université de Montréal
- WB Games Montréal Inc.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.