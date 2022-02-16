Trending Topics

top montreal employers

The Top Montreal Employers 2022 List Is Out & Many Currently Have Open Positions

Looking for a new job? 👀

Staff Writer
Brasilnut | Dreamstime, Dennizn | Dreamstime

Let's face it — trying to decide which field to work in can be difficult, but trying to decide which companies to apply to in that field can be even more difficult. Luckily, we've got rankings that gives us an idea of who the top Montreal employers are to help us in our job quests.

The Montréal's Top Employerslist for 2022 is now out, so anyone looking for employment in the city can get an idea of where to send their resumes.

Winners were selected based on eight criteria "(1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement."

The winning employers are said to be progressive companies with a lot to offer their employees. Various well-known companies made the list like Air Canada, Bell, GSoft and L'Oréal, plus some of our city's beloved universities like Concordia and McGill.

And if you check out the companies on sites like LinkedIn or Indeed, you'll see that many of them currently have open positions.

Here's the full list of the 2022 winners of the Montréal's Top Employers competition:

Based on this list, you can tell Montreal has a variety of excellent companies to apply to when one is on the hunt for a new job.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

